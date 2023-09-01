Who is Julia Hart? All you need to know about the AEW star: Romantic relationship, forgotten WWE appearance, and more

Julia Hart is all of 20, and she is one of the hottest names in the wrestling circuit right now. Currently, she's signed with AEW, where she made her in-ring debut two years ago at the age of 18. She is the youngest member of the roster right now. Here's all you need to know about Julia Hart

Hart got into wrestling because of video games

Wrestling video games are a popular form of media, and even gamers not interested in the world of wrestling sometimes grab a game to play. Julia Hart got her introduction to the world of wrestling by playing these games. Hart joins the very short list of Gen-Z talent inspired by digital products related to wrestling.

Julia Hart is not related to Bret 'The Hitman' Hart

Julia shares her surname with one of the biggest families and stables in the world of wrestling, but she is not related to the Hart Family. She is an American and was trained by none other than Ken Anderson at The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling in Minnesota.

Hart is a former cheerleader

Before turning to professional wrestling, Hart was into cheerleading. She won the National Cheerleading Championship twice. Her cheerleading experience was used as a part of her in-ring persona when she was a member of The Varsity Blondes alongside Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

With this, she becomes one of the rare talents whose real-life experience is inculcated into their character. For example, The Undertaker's valet in the 1990s, Paul Bearer, was actually a licensed funeral director.

The Varisty Blondes wrestler once made a cameo on WWE

Hart made her in-ring debut in AEW in 2021, but her first TV appearance on a wrestling show was back at WWE's TLC premium live event in 2019, where she had front-seat access to the Tag Team Championship Match between The Viking Raiders and The O.C.

Hart is currently dating Lee Johnson

Hart is engaged to Lee Johnson, who is also a wrestler with AEW. However, the two aren't very open about their relationship, but the revelation happened during an episode of 'Rhodes to the Top' in 2021.

