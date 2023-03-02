Jungle Boy Jack Perry's father has been consistently mentioned throughout his feud with veteran Christian Cage. The latter constantly bashes Perry's father to run down the talented young star.

For those unaware, Jungle Boy's father is the late actor Luke Perry. He was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. The show followed a group of affluent teenagers in one of America's wealthiest zip codes. It launched Luke Perry into superstardom all around the world.

He, unfortunately, passed away in 2019 just as AEW was introducing Jack to the world. He was also a wrestling fan and raised his son to love the sport. Jack Perry's long sideburns are a tribute to his father's looks throughout his acting career.

Jack Perry initially teamed up with Luchasaurus as Jungle Express in their early AEW careers. Christian Cage soon joined their side as a mentor and ally. With the veteran by their side, Jurassic Express even won the AEW Tag Team Championship at one point.

The relationship soured and shattered once Christian Cage turned his back on Jack Perry. He consistently targeted Perry and eventually recruited Luchasaurus to his side.

Christian Cage has often belittled Jungle Boy Jack Perry's father and family

Despite Jungle Boy's success in AEW after becoming one of the top fan favorites in the promotion, Cage mentioned how he tried to use Luke Perry's passing to his advantage. Captain Charisma only truly cared about money and fame and didn't mind using Jungle Boy or his family to help those causes.

In their ongoing feud, which has been active on and off for over nine months, Cage has routinely spoken poorly of Perry's family. His main point was often how it was better that Luke Perry wasn't around anymore, and if he were, he'd be disappointed in his son.

Personal wrestling feuds are usually the best ones, so these comments have danced on the fine line between acceptable and over the line. Cage also mentioned that he tried to be a father figure to Jack Perry while they were allies but that he mainly used the latter's rising stardom for his gain.

Another facet of Cage's actions towards Jungle Boy Jack Perry has been during matches. Perry's mother and sister would often be in attendance for Rampage, Dynamite, or pay-per-views.

They always sit in the front row and have routinely been shown on camera. To get under Perry's skin even further, Cage would belittle his mother and sister and even say they should be disappointed in Jack.

Since the feud has been going on for so long, there have been some hiccups. Cage was injured before their big showdown at All Out last year. He quickly won the match but recently returned to AEW to rekindle the feud by faking his injury.

While not officially announced just yet, the two rivals will likely go toe-to-toe this weekend at Revolution. Captain Charisma said he didn't want a normal confrontation, so a specialty match could be announced after Dynamite or in the coming days.

