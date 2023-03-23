Who was Kenny Omega's opponent on AEW Dynamite? Identity and more explored

The Elite member Kenny Omega returned to solo action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Fans were in for a wrestling spectacle as he fought a renowned Lucha Libre star in a showdown being portrayed as a 'Dream Match.'

Reigning Mega AAA Champion for over 470 days, El Hijo De Vikingo recently made his AEW Dynamite debut against Kenny Omega. His flurry of aerial attacks caught the attention of the wrestling world. From Hurricanranas to 360 Splashes, Omega's selling of Vikingo's moves made up for a great match. The Cleaner won despite being dominated throughout the match.

El Hijo De Vikingo, whose real name is Emmanuel Morales, has been a Luchador since 2017. He became a household name during his partnership with Angelikal and Laredo Kid - with whom he feuded briefly for the Cruiserweight Title. The team named Los Jinetes del Aire (The Air Raiders) ran roughshod in the Trios division and even won the gold. The sheer pace they brought to the action complimented their teamwork.

The 25-year-old has been a highlight of TripleMania since his debut in Lucha Libre. He made a huge impression on AEW President Tony Khan, who believed he could utilize the AAA superstar on his brand.

A fight between Kenny Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo was planned but got postponed due to the former's injury in November 2021.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Hijo Del Vikingo being a LUCHA GOD against Kenny Omega at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (03.22.2023) Hijo Del Vikingo being a LUCHA GOD against Kenny Omega at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (03.22.2023)https://t.co/I2BIOnZ2nC

In December 2021, El Hijo Del Vikingo defeated Samuray Del Sol, Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, and Bandido to win the vacant AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania Regia II. His dominant track record in Mexico includes title defenses against Flamita, Rey Horus, Adam Brooks, and many others.

When did AEW Dynamite star Kenny Omega last fight in a singles match?

Kenny Omega was dealing with numerous injuries, leading to 2021. He has suffered occasional bouts of vertigo since suffering a dropkick from Kazuchika Okada in 2018, as reported by Fightful.

To add to his herculean efforts, The Cleaner underwent surgery to fix a torn labrum which he endured for a long time.

The common belief is that Omega hasn't fought one-on-one since his fight with 'Hangman' Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2021. However, he returned to singles action in December last year. The Cleaner defeated Hagane Shinno in a dark match before dethroning Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this year.

Kenny missed out on nine months of action since his hiatus in November 2021. He has predominantly featured in tag team bouts with The Young Bucks since returning to AEW. Fans are hyped for the next chapter in his solo story, though.

Could he get into a program with MJF for the AEW World Championship? Time will tell.

