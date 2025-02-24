Who is Ryan Nemeth? All you need to know about the lawsuit against Tony Khan and AEW

Ryan Nemeth's name is currently on the lips of many AEW fans. That is because he has filed a lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, and CM Punk.

Ad

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Ryan carved out a name for himself after his older brother, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), began a wrestling career. His career kicked off when he signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2010, where he performed under the ring name Briley Pierce. However, he had an underwhelming time there, unlike his brother Dolph.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After making a name for himself on the independent scene, Ryan Nemeth joined AEW in 2021, where he made sporadic appearances on shows like Dynamite and AEW Dark. He currently wrestles for TNA Wrestling, but his name is now in the news because of a lawsuit he filed against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk.

What is the lawsuit by Ryan Nemeth?

Reports surfaced earlier today that Ryan Nemeth launched a lawsuit against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk. In that lawsuit, he alleges that he was subject to assault and breach of contract.

Ad

It also claims that Ryan Nemeth faced harassment from former AEW and current WWE star CM Punk during his time with the company. One of the issues with Punk was that he had allegedly assaulted Ryan in the locker room in June 2023.

The current TNA star also asserted that despite raising concerns with the legal team of AEW, no action was taken against CM Punk. To make matters worse, he claims that he was sidelined, not allowed at events, and even ordered to cut inflammatory promos against CM Punk.

The lawsuit also claims that Tony Khan was more worried about keeping CM Punk happy because of the star power that he possessed and that he blamed Nemeth for Punk’s eventual departure in 2023. It will be interesting to see what will come of this lawsuit and how it will affect Nemeth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback