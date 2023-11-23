Who is Shayna Wayne? Everything you need to know about the woman who confronted Christian Cage

Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus were involved in an interesting segment on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Nick's real-life mother, Shayna Wayne, confronted the trio on the show.

Nick is the son of the legendary pro wrestler Buddy Wayne. The upstart's mother appeared on Dynamite while Captain Charisma was 'rechristening' his stablemates. Cage humiliated Shayna and eventually ordered Luchasaurus to attack her with a steel chair. However, Adam Copeland rushed to the ring and forced the heel group to retreat.

Here's everything you need to know about Shayna Wayne.

According to her Instagram page, Shayna Wayne owns the Buddy Wayne Academy. She has been running the professional wrestling school since Buddy's passing in June 2017. The academy was also featured on AEW TV during Swerve Strickland's feud with Nick Wayne.

This was not the first time Shayna appeared on AEW programming. In October 2023, she attended the WrestleDream pay-per-view. She was in the crowd during Christian Cage and Darby Allin's two out of three falls match for the TNT Championship. During the contest, Nick shockingly betrayed his former mentor, Allin, and combined forces with Captain Charisma.

Later, she was part of an interview conducted by Jim Ross, trying to decipher the reason her son turned on Allin. Despite not being an in-ring competitor, Shayna is closely connected to the world of pro wrestling due to her professional and family background.

The mother-son duo is close in real life, as Shayna routinely posts photos of Nick on her Instagram handle, expressing her love for him.

Christian Cage has changed the names of Luchasaurus and Shayna Wayne's son

Christian Cage and Nick are involved in a compelling program on AEW TV. The TNT Champion claims he is Nick's 'father' and often mocks the upstart's real-life dad in promos.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage blamed Luchasaurus for their team's loss at Full Gear 2023. He later announced that the former champion will now be known as 'Killswitch.' The veteran also mentioned that Nick would be called 'The Prodigy' going forward.

While Shayna Wayne's son seemed pleased by Cage's decision, Luchasaurus teased parting ways with his long-time ally. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

What do you think? Will Shayna Wayne be an integral part of AEW programming from now on? Tell us in the comments section below.