Who is Thunder Rosa's husband?

Thunder Rosa recently took a huge step in her career when she joined AEW. Rosa was competing in AEW, but was still signed to the NWA. She is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Never in my life doubt that I would be where I want to be! Today one of the biggest accomplishments in my career has been announced! #lameramera Is FINALLY WHERE SHE BELONGS https://t.co/iOX3sIM0pg — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 22, 2021

The 35-year-old wrestler made a huge splash in the wrestling world over the past year, regularly appearing for AEW, and helping them shape their women's division.

For Rosa, her wrestling journey started in 2014, and since then has come a long way. Rosa credits her husband, Brian Cervantes, for supporting her throughout her journey.

What role did Brian Cervantes play in Thunder Rosa's wrestling career?

According to his Facebook profile, Brian Cervantes has been married since December 21, 2006. He married Thunder Rosa, whose real name is Melissa Cervantes. The couple has a song together. They have been together for years and Brian Cervantes has played a critical role in Rosa's wrestling career.

Rosa took a while to break through but thanks to her appearances in AEW, she became an important part of the women's wrestling division in 2020. It appeared to only be a matter of time before she signed with the company, something her husband was wholeheartedly looking forward to.

In 2019, Thunder Rosa revealed on her Facebook page how important her husband was in helping her become a strong presence on social media.

"A lot of people already know but my husband Brian Cervantes has been pivotal for my career as a wrestler and a lot of the strong presence in social media. A couple of years ago, my like page was reported as fake and we lost all our almost 20k followers. After a lot of hard work, today we were able to reach 10k followers! Yes for some that is not much but for me it's a lot because he is constantly working on new ways to promote me and the shows I work with! Thank you babes and I love you for all the work you do for me❤❤❤❤"

Now, that same page has 98K followers on Facebook. Since her early days in wrestling and mixed martial arts, she has come a long way.

Signed with AEW, Thunder Rosa can only become a bigger presence in the wrestling world, than she already is. Fans may not have to wait too long before she starts to feud for the AEW Women's World Championship, against an old adversary in Britt Baker.

Edited by Arjun