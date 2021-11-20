Before AEW, Billy Gunn had an amazing career in WWE.

The DX member was part of Vince McMahon's company for more than 14 years. However, on November 13, 2015, Billy was fired.

Why was Billy Gunn released by WWE?

After his first spell with WWE, which ended back in 2004, Billy Gunn made a return in 2012. During his second stint with WWE, The New Age Outlaws member was hired as a trainer for the NXT Wrestling territory in Tampa, Florida. Billy also made appearances on RAW and had the opportunity to be part of important matches.

However, things took a turn when Gunn decided to take part in a powerlifting event in July 2015. The former WWE Superstar failed a drug test for the event. He tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone, nearly ten times the allowed ratio for powerlifting.

Vince McMahon's company had no idea about the incident or Gunn's powerlifting aspirations. As a result, WWE decided to fire the 58-year old on November 13, 2015, for the same reason that got him banned from powerlifting.

After that, Gunn was never signed by WWE. He did make an appearance on an episode of RAW as a member of The DX. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2019 as a member of DX.

Billy Gunn impressed the wrestling world with his recent AEW performance

Billy Gunn was in action on the latest episode of Rampage. He faced Darby Allin in a one-on-one match.

Billy was dominant throughout. However, the WWE Hall of Famer didn't win the match as Allin hit Gunn with two coffin drops, pinning him for the win.

WrslnBadJedi 🧹Ω💜 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



Him and the icon Sting get a beatdown from the Gunn Club



#AEWRampage After a couple of coffin drops and after enduring a lot of tossing around by Billy Gunn, Darby Allin picks up the win!Him and the icon Sting get a beatdown from the Gunn Club After a couple of coffin drops and after enduring a lot of tossing around by Billy Gunn, Darby Allin picks up the win!Him and the icon Sting get a beatdown from the Gunn Club#AEWRampage https://t.co/oEk4MukCXJ

However, after the match, Billy Gunn and his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, attacked Darby Allin's mentor Sting.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Icon was able to counter Austin and Colten but was blindsided by Billy Gunn. Allin and Sting were helpless as Gunn Club left the ring with their heads held high. This confrontation may be the start of a new rivalry, and fans are already talking about it.

CM Punk embraced a wrestler when he came out as gay. Find out the whole story here. Heartwarming.

Edited by Abhinav Singh