Why was Britt Baker suspended from AEW? All about the controversial incident with a former World Champion

Britt Baker is once again at the center of controversy after concerning reports emerged about her status in AEW. The report's claims have brought a past chapter from The Doctor's All Elite tenure back into discussion—the incident in question was a backstage dispute between Baker and former World Champion MJF last year.

On the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired on July 17, 2024, The Wolf of Wrestling dethroned Will Ospreay for the International Championship in a near-hour-long barnburner. According to reports from that time, during Friedman's title match with The Aerial Assassin, Baker allegedly made certain unflattering remarks about the former AEW World Champion in the women's locker room.

The DMD's comments were supposedly later conveyed to MJF's partner, All Elite broadcast personality Alicia Atout, who then relayed the same to The Salt of the Earth. This eventually led to the Tony Khan-led promotion's HR department investigating the matter and the company's disciplinary committee deciding to suspend the former Women's World Champion.

Although MJF has since been featured more or less consistently on All Elite programming, Baker has been on a hiatus since November 2024, despite a feud between her and Serena Deeb being teased for the future. According to an explosive report recently released, Britt could be finished with All Elite Wrestling amidst alleged frustration surrounding her conduct and her unpopularity in the women's locker room.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Britt Baker in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star MJF's comments about backstage incident with Britt Baker

Several rumors were floating around on the topic of Britt Baker's alleged backstage conflict with MJF last year, including one particular claim (later disproved) suggesting that the latter had punched a wall, supposedly in an aggressive response to the Pennsylvania native's alleged remarks about him and his partner.

However, in a later interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Friedman himself put the speculations to rest, stating:

"Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman's locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity...and I don't get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn't happen." [H/T Cultaholic]

MJF, who had seemingly not been suspended by AEW for the incident, also clarified that reports on the subject had been "blown out of proportion."

