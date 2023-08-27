Why did CM Punk kickstart AEW All In? Possible reason explored

Wembley Stadium was rocking early as CM Punk and Samoa Joe kicked off AEW All In main show. Though we saw the ROH Tag Titles and the FTW Championship change hands on the Zero Hour, the official show began with these longtime rivals squaring off.

It was a shocking placement for a match of this caliber, leaving some to wonder why the "Real" World Championship is being defended on a curtain opener. The simple answer could be that this is one of the hottest feuds in the company right now, and AEW wants to kick off this event with something that will get the crowd excited early.

Of course, there is always the idea that the company wants CM Punk wrapped up and finished early so as to avoid any confrontation with The Elite during All In. It's no secret that there's still a lot of bad blood between Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page. Punk was moved to a different show where he's at the top, perhaps allowing Tony Khan to keep them apart.

Regardless, it was an incredible way to open the show. A win-win.

MJF and Adam Cole win gold during AEW All In Zero Hour

Speaking of "Real" AEW World Champions, MJF and Adam Cole managed to defeat Aussie Open during the pre-show to capture the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championships. Better Than You Baybay will also face off in a one-on-one match in the main event for the AEW World Title.

Should CM Punk still be there by the end, one has to wonder if we'll see him interfere in the match, or at maybe even come out after the final bell rings.

