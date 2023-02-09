Fans in El Paso, Texas, were stunned by the AEW Tag Team Championship match tonight on Dynamite. A longstanding feud between The Gunn Club and champions The Acclaimed led to a solid main event between the two teams, a match that Billy Gunn opted not to be around.

The veteran was betrayed by his sons Austin and Colten Gunn back in the summer when he'd gotten too close to Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, leading to Billy joining up with The Acclaimed and gaining the new title of "Daddy A**." Still, he couldn't bear to watch his new friends take on his sons, abandoning both teams during a promo segment last month.

Though he vowed to stay away, the Hall of Famer rushed to the ring tonight once the referee was taken out in the title bout. Austin Gunn held one of the titles and aimed at Anthony Bowens, only for Billy to get in the way.

He ultimately took a belt shot from Colten, who cracked Bowens in the skull with the title to secure the win. The crowd in El Paso witnessed the crowning of the new AEW Tag Team Champions and were not pleased.

The Gunn Club gathered the belts and rolled them out to the ramp. Instead of celebrating, though, they looked their father in his eyes and slowly backed up the ramp as the crowd chanted "bull***t" until the end of Dynamite.

Why did Billy Gunn join The Acclaimed in AEW?

Back in March 2022, Anthony Bowens suffered a knee injury that halted any plans regarding The Acclaimed. Thankfully, Max Caster accompanied the Gunn Club, giving us several months of great moments between the tag team and Billy Gunn.

However, after months of feeling disrespected when Caster and Bowens encouraged the crowd to call them "A*s Boys," The Gunns, Billy included, turned on The Acclaimed. Austin and Colten dumped their own father soon after, leading The Acclaimed to bring Billy Gunn back into the fold.

With Billy by their side, The Acclaimed quickly rose to the top of the tag division and captured the AEW Tag Team Championship. It's been a fantastic relationship between the three men, as audiences in every city AEW visits give the biggest ovation to The Acclaimed and Daddy A*s.

Even without the AEW Tag Team Titles, The Acclaimed still embraced Billy Gunn after tonight's main event.

What's next for the former champions, and can they get revenge on The Gunn Club in the coming weeks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

