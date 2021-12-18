Hook has been the talk of AEW fans for a little while now. He finally made his in-ring debut on the December 8 episode of Rampage. The second generation star defeated Fuego Del Sol in just over three minutes.

The 22-year-old son of AEW commentator Taz, noticeably had a popular theme song when he made his entrance. Hip-hop star Action Bronson's song 'The Chairman's Intent' was played as Hook headed to the ring for his first-ever match.

So why is Hook using Action Bronson's song as his AEW entrance theme? What's the connection between the wrestler and the musician?

Hook says that he has been a fan of Action Bronson since he was at school and that he personally chose the song himself. The hip-hope star also befriended Taz and the relationship came together with AEW licensing Bronson's music.

Hook recently spoke about his entrance music and how it was his idea for the music to be used as his entrance theme:

"I’ve been an Action Bronson fan since I was in sixth grade. I would hear him shout out all these old school wrestlers, old school strong man shit, and all these old athletes. With that and the New York vibe, I had a feeling that my dad would f*** with it as well. When I showed him, he loved it." Hook said.

AEW President Tony Khan also mentioned that he was happy to support the move:

"I liked it; I liked the idea, and I wanted to support them. We reached out to the publishers and we worked something out. I am paying a fee, but they probably could’ve raked me over the coals a lot more than they did. It seemed like they wanted to work out something fair, so I was OK to pay a fair fee. It’s a great song, and Action Bronson’s a great guy." Tony Khan said. (h/t Pitchfork)

Has Action Bronson trained with Hook in an AEW ring?

Wrestling Travel @WrestlingTravel Just think, at some point, Hook is going to be booked in a marquee match at a major AEW show in New York and they’re gonna have Action Bronson perform his theme live… Just think, at some point, Hook is going to be booked in a marquee match at a major AEW show in New York and they’re gonna have Action Bronson perform his theme live… https://t.co/OOsy9M4sZS

Action Bronson recently revealed that he has been training with Hook inside a wrestling ring in Long Island, NY. It sparked much speculation that Bronson was officially part of Team Taz.

Bronson confirmed that he was a "supporter of the team" but didn't let on as to whether he was aligned with the group.

