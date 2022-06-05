Hulk Hogan is one of the most legendary superstars to have ever stepped into a wrestling ring. A highly influential figure of wrestling's golden era, The Hulkster helped the industry reach new heights of success during his iconic Hulkamania run.

However, The Immortal One has also had his fair share of controversies over the years. The WWE Hall of Famer often finds himself in hot water due to his controversial statements and ridiculous tweets.

Many public figures and institutions have condemned Hogan's behavior on different occasions and have refused to keep any association with the megastar. One such organization that has banned Hulk Hogan is Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

Why is Hulk Hogan banned from AEW?

AEW CEO Tony Khan made a surprising revelation in 2020 that Hulk Hogan was banned from working with AEW in any capacity. He stated that Hogan's infamous 2015 racism scandal still bothered him, and he couldn't forgive the former WCW World Champion for his actions.

For those who don't know, a controversial audio tape of Hulk Hogan went public in July 2015, which even led to him getting suspended from WWE. The Hulkster made unacceptable remarks in the audio tape that generated extreme backlash.

Although The Immortal One claimed to be apologetic about his past behavior, Tony Khan couldn't move past his offensive statements and decided not to welcome him to AEW at any point in the future. He also declared that the nWo leader wouldn't be allowed to attend any AEW shows.

Khan also publicly banned Hogan's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, in June 2020 for her controversial tweet about the people involved in the George Floyd protests.

Jeff Jarrett recently made a revelation about his infamous bout against Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast. The iconic superstar discussed a variety of topics with The Texas Rattlesnake, including his infamous match with Hulk Hogan at the Bash at the Beach 2000.

At the aforementioned event, The nWo leader shockingly defeated the then-WCW World Champion Jeff Jarrett by simply placing his foot over his chest. Considered one of pro wrestling's biggest black spots, the contest was followed by an explosive Vince Russo promo.

Jarrett revealed that The Hulkster refused to put him over that night because he was unsure how his character would be handled thereafter:

"Russo wanted me to go over [win],” Jarrett said. “Hulk, to his defense, I think this is where the rubber meets the road, I don’t think he necessarily had a problem putting me over. He wanted to know, ‘If I’m putting Jeff over, where am I going from here?’ Like any talent would. I don’t think Russo had the exact plan, so he [Hogan] refused to put me over.”

Double J also stated that Hogan didn't necessarily have any issues in losing the contest. However, he wanted to know exactly what the future plans were for his persona.

Unfortunately, Hogan didn't get the desired clarification, leading to a disastrous finish for his title match against Jarrett.

