5 Reasons AEW should sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross is a wrestler who has it all. Thanks largely to a diverse wrestling style and dominant persona, he quickly rose through the ranks. Kross won the NXT Championship less than seven months after his debut, becoming one of the more popular wrestlers on the black and yellow brand in the process.

Unfortunately, the 36-year-old's success in WWE was shortlived. After a lackluster debut and gimmick change on the main roster, he was released from his contract with the company in early November of last year.

While WWE may have dropped the ball with Kross, AEW could easily benefit from having him appear on its programming, along with Scarlett.

Here are five strong reasons why AEW should sign Kross and Scarlett as soon as possible.

#5. Karrion Kross can be impeccable in the ring

Kross's debut in NXT and subsequent title reign are proof of his incredible in-ring skill. As seen from his matches in WWE, he's effective as a brawler and suplex specialist, able to blend an almost MMA level of submission holds and rapid-fire kicks and elbow strikes to his opponents.

A competitor with as diverse and unique a wrestling style as Kross could make for some incredibly physical matches when paired against the right opponent. Whether going up against an imposing heavyweight like Miro or Wardlow, or the more ground-and-pound style of Bryan Danielson, the former NXT Champion's in-ring style could mesh well with numerous wrestlers in AEW.

