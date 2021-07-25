Why did Matt Cardona leave AEW?

Matt Cardona just became the GCW World Champion after he defeated Nick Gage in a brutal match. Cardona suffered quite a few wounds of war, with his hand getting torn up while facing the king of the deathmatches.

Fans looked on in disbelief as they watched a very different Matt Cardona find success compared to the one they had watched in AEW following his release from WWE. Many fans had expected Cardona to sign a contract with AEW given that he is good friends with Cody Rhodes.

However, Cardona had his reasons for leaving the company despite their being one of the most attractive places to wrestle outside WWE.

Matt Cardona explains why he left AEW

Matt Cardona was in WWE for years as Zack Ryder. Other than a time where he was red hot enough with fans to force WWE to give him the United States Championship, he didn't really have a good time in the company. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 as well. Overall, his run saw inconsistent pushes with the star getting lost in the shuffle.

So when he came to AEW, fans expected him to stick around and make a statement.

Matt Cardona didn't.

Talking about why he left AEW, Cardona talked about how he had been in WWE for a long time and didn't want to commit to one place for a long time:

“After the release day, I was in contact with so many people and promotions. The AEW thing worked out first, and that was only for a couple of dates. AEW was awesome, it was fun, it was great but I was in such a long-term relationship, I didn’t want to jump into another relationship with anybody, really. To be honest, I was enjoying the free time at home, building the podcast, and time just kind of flew by. Before I knew it, I got a text, it was the Friday before Hard to Kill, saying ‘hey, do you want to come to work tomorrow?’ I was like ‘you know what?'"

Matt Cardona re-invented himself and has become one of the most hated heels going today. When he won the GCW title, he was pelted with garbage by the fans. He soon ran out of the ring and arena as there was a legitimate air of tension brewing.

Cardona is now in a very exciting phase of his wrestling career and it will be interesting to see what he does next.

Edited by Jack Cunningham