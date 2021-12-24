Should Dr. Britt Baker join Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly in AEW?

'Twas the AEW Dynamite before Christmas, and you know it's true...there was a buzz in the air because Kyle O'Reilly just made his debut.

Officially, the former Undisputed Era is back in the saddle in AEW as Adam Cole is now joined by the original members of the faction. O'Reilly's emergence in AEW, along with the already on-board Bobby Fish, means one of wrestling's most popular and polarizing groupings is back together. They walked away as brothers-in-arms, leaving Cole's other buddies, The Young Bucks, befuddled and confused.

While fourth member Roderick Strong stayed back in WWE and is the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, there may still be room for one new applicant, and she's in the fold as a member of the family, so to speak.

Should Britt Baker D.M.D. be the fourth member of Adam Cole's faction in AEW?

As the AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker makes a lot of sense to join the faction for several reasons. First and foremost, she's already aligned with Cole in real life as the two have been in a long-time relationship. Secondly, she's got the perfect attitude to be the bad girl of this group of cool heels.

Her snobby approach and smarmy attitude would only punctuate Cole's popularity with the AEW crowd. It would also allow her to continue her delusional act of thinking she's a role model, with Cole reassuring her that she is indeed one.

Of course, Baker would likely have to ditch her group of hangers-on, Jamie Hayter and Rebel, but some eggs have to be broken to make the perfect omelet.

Baker would also have to ditch her friend and ally, Tony Schiavone

Down to earth, but above you ⚕️Not @RealBrittBaker @CaptureBlood I guess since its the holiday season, i’m in the giving mood. Tony i swear if you mess this up! Happy holidays from yours truly Dr.Britt Baker D.M.D 🎄 I guess since its the holiday season, i’m in the giving mood. Tony i swear if you mess this up! Happy holidays from yours truly Dr.Britt Baker D.M.D 🎄 https://t.co/Myc0nXjGZK

Ever since Cole arrived in AEW, there's been tension surrounding the fact that Schiavone is a friend and mentor to The Good Doctor. The storyline has been rather entertaining, with Tony attempting to be hip and cool enough to hang out with Britt, even getting manicures and pedicures with her at one time in a hilarious skit.

However, it's easy to see a scenario play out where Baker lures the venerable microphone man into a false sense of security, only to have Cole and his bandits attack him. That would add to their heat, as Schiavone is an icon to the AEW audience.

Adding a female presence certainly wouldn't hurt the former Undisputed Era faction. It'd give them an extra wrinkle that the group has never had in all its years together.

Baker fits the prototype, the attitude, and the standard of excellence that this group of men has set for themselves. She can wrestle, but she's got a nasty streak inside as well.

This move may not happen but, if it does, it'd go off without a hitch, and that's the undisputed truth.

