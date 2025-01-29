Will AEW Fight Forever get a sequel in 2025?

From the inception of AEW, the company had planned to plant a flag in every major territory. A couple of years after the promotion started, Tony Khan and his crew announced the making of AEW Fight Forever, the official video game. After a long wait, the game was finally released in June 2023 and fans had mixed reactions regarding the game.

Fight Forever has been played by fans worldwide. After one and a half years since its arrival, many fans are asking if the Jacksonville-based promotion will release its second edition. When Tony Khan was asked about the sequel of the game, he claimed that while they planned to release more games in the future, they still had a lot more to add to the current edition.

"I think eventually, absolutely, we’ll still keep putting AEW games into the world. But, right now, we’re fully supporting that and we’re excited about it, there’s still more wrestlers and exciting things happening with the game and a lot of opportunities in the world of gaming," he said.

Trending

From Tony Khan's answer, it can be inferred that he maybe isn't looking to release a new game in 2025. However, he added that he would eventually release more games in the coming years. For now, AEW will tend to update the current game and add more features to it.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

AEW to make improvements in Fight Forever

Fans eagerly waited for the wrestling game for a couple of years. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly took forever to release the game. Despite the game being delayed, there were reportedly multiple bugs in it and fans expressed their discontent with the product.

Recently, a report claimed that the company will be fixing the gaming issues as no one enjoyed Fight Forever upon its release.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when the promotion releases the new game and how fans all over the world receive it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback