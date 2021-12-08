Does the future of AEW's Women's Division belong to Jade Cargill?

When you think of phenomenal athletes in pro wrestling, Jade Cargill has to be one of the names on that list.

Cargill, a 5'10" former Jacksonville University basketball player, has the build of a cyborg and the power of a jackhammer. Her abs appear to be carved from granite and her biceps are like mountains. Jade's statue-esque build and platinum blonde hair make her stand out from every other performer in the AEW Women's Division right now.

Jade Cargill has every metric you would look for in a future star.

AEW owner Tony Khan has noticed this as well. He has been pushing Cargill as a superstar, making her look as dominant as possible. Khan even booked his prized prospect in a high-profile match where she tagged with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

Cargill is currently competing in the AEW TBS title tournament, where she is set to face Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals. Despite the fact that many are picking Rosa or Ruby Soho as the two favorites for the finals, Cargill could win the title as a nod to how important she is to the future of the franchise.

In other words, she's been treated like the Hope Diamond based on the hope that eventually she will be a diamond.

Thus far, Jade Cargill has done a good job in her current role. It certainly looks like the sky's the limit for her. But there are no guarantees when it comes to the world of athletics.

Often in the past, pro athletes have shown flashes of being a 'can't-miss' prospect, only to see it go south for a number of reasons. In pro sports and pro wrestling, it's much easier to be a bust than it is to become a blue chipper.

Whether it's injuries, folding under pressure, bad advice or just bad luck, the number of people who don't live up to their potential is far bigger than those that do. Let's hope that Cargill doesn't fall into that last category.

It doesn't appear as if AEW will let Jade Cargill fail. They have invested too much time and money in her to allow that to happen.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think she’s clearly the rookie of the year,



I think she is definitely one of the favorites to potentially be the TBS Champion.”



- Tony Khan on Jade Cargill

(via Busted Open) “I think she’s clearly the rookie of the year,I think she is definitely one of the favorites to potentially be the TBS Champion.”- Tony Khan on Jade Cargill(via Busted Open) https://t.co/zzTK21eMYV

It's clear that Jade has been earmarked as one of the company's cornerstones. And quite frankly, she is easily one of the top five females in AEW right now.

Having said that, she is also very much in the ripening stage of her career. She isn't quite all the way green, but she's still got a lot to prove before she can be considered a finished product.

In many cases, she has relied a little too much on her intense power and repetitive moves. And while she's no slouch on the mic, she can definitely improve her promo skills.

All of those things will come with time, and Jade Cargill certainly seems astute and dedicated enough to work out all the kinks on her way to the top. Let's hope so, because her potential reaches as far as the stars and beyond.

The future belongs to Jade Cargill. The question is: Will she make it hers?

Edited by Arjun