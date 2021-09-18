"It would have worked on casual fans" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell reveals why AEW Rampage segment was a major success (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his views about the promo battle between AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho. The segment, which was part of this week's AEW Rampage, took fans by surprise as it was filled with controversial comments from both superstars.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell revealed that he is very much impressed with Baker's current on-screen work. He also acknowledged Soho for being a great babyface and praised the duo for their excellent back-and-forth on Rampage.

Additionally, he praised AEW president Tony Khan for how he had booked the buildup to next week's women's championship match.

Mantell went on to remind everyone that segments such as the one between Baker and Soho attract casual audiences to watch the show.

"That Britt Baker is very good..Very good. What makes a good heel is that you make actually good points that may have some validity to them. They’re kinda cutting and they’re kinda trying to get on to your skin. But the babyface, Soho, she has to come back with the same intensity and make the same point back and that’s what made it so well. They didn't stutter around. If you got something to say then say it. So if this one stood out, it has some value. If it worked on you it would have worked on casual fans and that’s how you get the sellouts. I don't think Tony Khan could have booked any stronger card than he booked," said Dutch Mantell.

Ruby Soho and Britt Baker took personal shots at each other during AEW Rampage

The challenger and the champion were in the same ring in New Jersey and didn't hold back at all while dissing each other.

Baker mocked Ruby and her appearance by stating that the latter has yet to figure out who she is. Ruby wasn't in the mood to back down, though, as she fired back and brought up her upcoming opponent's relationship with Adam Cole.

Baker, who was stunned by the comment, reminded Ruby that she was not a runaway but someone who got fired instead, mentioning her unsuccessful WWE stint.

The former WWE superstar then vowed to become the new AEW Women's Champion soon, as the segment ended in a short brawl.

Fans who witnessed the promo were stunned and excited about it, with some even considering the segment to be the best part of this week's Rampage.

