"How is he in Japan going to this video game convention" - Wrestling veteran inquires into Kenny Omega's recent appearance following AEW suspension

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has raised a few questions regarding former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as to why he has been in Japan recently despite being suspended.

Omega was suspended along with The Young Bucks following the backstage brawl they were involved in with CM Punk and Ace Steel after the All Out pay-per-view.

Despite not being on TV at the time of writing, Kenny has kept himself busy and was spotted in Japan. His social media has seen him catching up with his old friend Kota Ibushi, playing video games, and being scanned into the Yakuza game at the SEGA headquarters.

This, to the surprise of absolutely no one, has annoyed Jim Cornette, who asked why Kenny Omega was allowed to do any of this while being suspended on the most recent edition of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience."

“Well if ol’ Kenny [Omega] is suspended from his executive vice president position, suspended as a wrestler, how is he in Japan going to this video game convention they got going on over there or whatever the f*k he was allegedly doing at SEGA headquarters or when he had the joy stick in his hand or whatever is going on over there?" [0:11-0:37]

Cornette did clarify that Omega wasn't involved in any AEW related activities that were going on in Japan, prompting Jim to poke fun at "The Cleaner" for liking video games.

"So apparently this nitwit just loves video games and Japan so much, he flew completely around the world to f*king go have his picture taken in the lobby of the video game company, as a mark instead of a person working there.” [0:55-1:09]

Kenny Omega's time in Japan is partly the reason he is so beloved by AEW fans

For those who were only introduced to Kenny Omega in AEW, hearing about his famed career in Japan might be a bit unfamiliar. However, the reason why Omega is adored in the first place is due to his work in Japan.

Omega spent six years with DDT, where he made his name wrestling children and blow-up dolls, while also carving out a reputation as one of the finest high-flyers in the business. However, it was when he became a full-time member of the NJPW roster that really took him to the next level.

Kenny has since gone down as one of the greatest "gaijin" wrestlers in NJPW history, becoming a former IWGP Heavyweight, Junior Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion.

He also became the first non-Japanese wrestler to win the G1 Climax tournament in 2016, as well as the first-ever IWGP United States Champion in 2017.

Did you ever watch Kenny Omega during his time at New Japan Pro Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far