Wrestling veteran points out major issue with AEW after WWE Money in the Bank

Following tonight's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, a WWE veteran pointed out a major flaw in AEW. The legend in question is Dutch Mantell.

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event featured not one but two ladder matches, a couple of title matches, some shocking returns, and the main event saw The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa team up to take on their brothers, The Usos.

The Bloodline Civil War was a hard-fought battle between the family members. Finally, the Head of the Table Roman Reigns was pinned after over three years. The first major feud in the long title run of Reigns began against Jey Uso, and it was Mr. Main Event who managed to pin The Tribal Chief.

Following the show, the wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to discuss the Money in the Bank in London. He compared AEW and WWE. The main issue he pointed out was that the Stamford-based promotion had the ability to tell a better story when compared to All Elite Wrestling.

"People ask me the main difference between @WWE and @AEW it’s simple. One is really better at telling “THE STORY” behind the match. Stories can carry a company farther than pure wrestling matches that grow tiresome in the first 5 minutes. Just my opinion. @WSI_YouTube," Dutch Mantell tweeted.

According to Mantell, the Jacksonville-based promotion's strategy of focussing more on the in-ring action could result in fans losing interest in a matter of minutes.

