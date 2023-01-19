WWE CEO Nick Khan says AEW President Tony Khan "seems like a nice kid", recalls meeting his father with Stephanie McMahon

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently spoke about the "other Khan" of professional wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan.

Tony Khan launched All Elite Wrestling in 2019, joining forces with The Elite after their hyper-successful independently promoted All In event. The promotion has since served as the first primary alternative product to WWE since WCW closed its doors. AEW has even attracted major players from WWE, such as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Nick Khan described Tony as "seeming like a good kid" before recalling a time when he and Stephanie McMahon met Shahid Khan, Tony's father and AEW co-owner, during a recent podcast with Bill Simmons.

“I’ve never met the kid, Tony Khan seems like a nice kid to me, I don’t know him. I have met his dad [Shahid Khan] who randomly I sat next to at some sports business luncheon that Stephanie [McMahon] and I went to a year and a half or so ago. I thought the dad was as impressive as could be, I think there was a piece on him in the New York Times a year or so prior to that. A self-made billionaire, I believe Pakistani immigrant, could not be more impressed with him.” (H/T TJRWrestling)

Shahid Khan further owns the NFL franchise, Jacksonville Jaguars, and English football side, Fulham FC. His son is employed with both teams. Tony also owns Ring of Honor after he acquired the brand last year.

Nick Khan spoke further on Shahid Khan's involvement with AEW

Nick Khan further addressed Shahid Khan's involvement with AEW. He expressed his belief that Tony's father is not involved in the "wrestling side" of the business, but purely financing the product. He labeled Tony Khan as a kid once again, while stating that he was sure TK appreciated his father's financial backing.

“[…] He made his money in the auto-parts business I believe so he knows that inside out. I don’t believe he’s involved on the wrestling side of the business – I’m talking about the storylines – outside of financing it. He has the pockets and that’s awesome and I’m sure his kid appreciates it but I was never threatened by that. But I don’t feel threatened by anyone on anything.”

Tony Khan has regularly affirmed that he is in charge of the creative direction within AEW. He has run both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor concurrently throughout the past year.

What do you make of Nick Khan's comments toward Tony Khan? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

