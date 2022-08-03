"It's hard to watch and hard to be interested" - 7-time tag team champion compares WWE to Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

WWE was recently yet again compared to AEW by a veteran wrestler, who during an exclusive interview shared his take on both promotions.

The wrestling industry recently experienced quite a shake-up after Vince McMahon's retirement, and speculations are running wild. Tony Khan and AEW could just have to push harder to keep up.

During an exclusive interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, former TNA, WWE, and WCW veteran Chris Harris sat down and gave his opinion on the two top promotions in wrestling today.

“I’m a fan of AEW, I haven’t been much of [a fan of] WWE, but I still watch all the product as much as I can. I have done a lot of fast forwarding with WWE, but I think we can all agree that hopefully some changes are around the corner. But up till now the product has really been blah. It’s hard to watch and hard to be interested." (24:15 onward)

Harris continued, noting that while he prefers AEW, there are some things he's not a fan of and hopes they improve over time.

"AEW? I feel like they do a lot of exciting things and I’m not a fan of a lot of the stuff and there are things I kind of critique in my own way. But I feel like it’s definitely a more exciting product and the fans are really into it, so that’s a joy to watch. I love the talent pool there, if they can just build some new stars that would really help out too." (23:37 onward)

AEW has come under fire from numerous fans for their booking decisions regarding a few stars and story outcomes. Despite this, the promotion continues to grow, but can they learn from their mistakes and keep gaining momentum?

Jake "The Snake" Roberts believes that AEW is gaining momentum over WWE

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of the most praised wrestlers of his era, despite never being pushed as hard as Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage. The legend is also notable for being involved in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin that gave birth to his famous "Austin 3:16" catchphrase.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Roberts seemingly put WWE on notice by pointing out that AEW is growing in momentum.

“There’s a whole world out there that’s still wanting more and they don’t like the flavor that WWE is putting out there," Roberts said. "Vince was the only game in town. Well, he’s not the only game in town anymore. There’s a new game, and it’s getting attention. It’s getting momentum going." - (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Roberts has notably been absent from AEW television for quite some time, and additionally didn't accompany Lance Archer during his most recent appearances. Regardless, if AEW begins to implement Harris' critiques, could the promotion overtake WWE as Jake "The Snake" predicts?

