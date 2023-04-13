WWE Hall of Famer Sting may have teased his final opponent in AEW

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured a surprise appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Sting. The Icon confronted the current world champion, MJF, who could be his potential final opponent.

As per reports, Sting's contract with AEW expires before the end of 2023, fueling the potential final match for the wrestling icon. During the segment, The Icon took shots at MJF, calling Cody Rhodes his cheerleader, who also threw pom-poms at the world champion.

While the former WCW Champion clarified that he has no desire to become the world champion again, he did not rule out the possibility of having a final run as the champion.

This has further fueled speculation about a potential match between him and MJF, with fans eager to witness the two stars face off in the ring.

With Sting's contract with All Elite Wrestling set to expire before the end of the year, this potential matchup has become even more intriguing. Fans would be thrilled at the prospect of the WWE Hall of Famer ending his career on a high note, and a match against MJF would be a fitting way to do so.

Wrestling legend Sting plans to retire after his AEW contract expires

Sting plans to retire from professional wrestling once his multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling expires this year. The former WCW Champion has mentored Darby Allin since his debut on AEW in December 2020.

In an interview with D Magazine, the WWE Hall of Famer did not specify an exact date for the contract's expiration but clarified that his time behind the face paint would end with the deal.

"His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint," as stated in the article.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Ric Flair and Sting embrace after wrestling the final match in the history of WCW Monday Nitro back on March 26,2001.this would be Sting's last appearance on TNT until his AEW debut on December 2,2020. Ric Flair and Sting embrace after wrestling the final match in the history of WCW Monday Nitro back on March 26,2001.this would be Sting's last appearance on TNT until his AEW debut on December 2,2020. https://t.co/vbazZPWnsf

The Icon is an industry legend who has enjoyed a long and prosperous career in professional wrestling. Although it is uncertain when he will retire, the veteran wrestler is getting ready to call time on his in-ring career.

Do you want to see MJF face The Icon in his final match? Sounds off in the comments section below.

