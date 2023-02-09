Create

WWE legend attacked on AEW Dynamite

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Feb 09, 2023 09:28 IST
AEW
All Elite Wrestling has featured a new design and look for its arenas in 2023

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn was attacked.

The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club have been feuding with each other for a few weeks. Their rivalry led to the main event of tonight's Dynamite in a tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Prior to the match, Billy Gunn revealed that he would not be assisting The Acclaimed to the ring for the main event. Just as he said, he did not walk out with the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During the match, the referee was taken out, and the Gunns took this as an opportunity to cheat their way to victory. But their devious plans were put to a halt when their father rushed to the ring. Colten Gunn locked eyes with the WWE Hall of Famer. As Billy Gunn prevented Colten from attacking Bowens, Austin Gunn came from behind and attacked his father with the AEW Tag Team title belt.

Will #TheGunns do the right thing here?!@theaustingunn @coltengunn @RealBillyGunnWatch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/4RDLl2cyXK

Austin also attacked Bowens with the title belt, allowing Colten to roll him up for the pinfall victory.

#AndNEW!!! #TheGunns @theaustingunn @coltengunn just snagged their first #AEW titles and are the NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions!What a night of action it's been here on #AEWDynamite on TBS! https://t.co/CnAMhIKRus

This title win is the first championship the Gunn Club has won in AEW.

What was your reaction to the match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jayakrishna Dasappan
