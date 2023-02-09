WWE legend attacked on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn was attacked.

The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club have been feuding with each other for a few weeks. Their rivalry led to the main event of tonight's Dynamite in a tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Prior to the match, Billy Gunn revealed that he would not be assisting The Acclaimed to the ring for the main event. Just as he said, he did not walk out with the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During the match, the referee was taken out, and the Gunns took this as an opportunity to cheat their way to victory. But their devious plans were put to a halt when their father rushed to the ring. Colten Gunn locked eyes with the WWE Hall of Famer. As Billy Gunn prevented Colten from attacking Bowens, Austin Gunn came from behind and attacked his father with the AEW Tag Team title belt.

Austin also attacked Bowens with the title belt, allowing Colten to roll him up for the pinfall victory.

This title win is the first championship the Gunn Club has won in AEW.

What was your reaction to the match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes