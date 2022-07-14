"You can't do it that way" - WWE legend sheds light on his complicated contract situation in Tony Khan's AEW

One of AEW President Tony Khan's first acquisitions in the company was WWE legend, Billy Gunn. The former Intercontinental Champion has now shared some details about his contract with the promotion.

Billy was initially signed as a coach in January 2019. However, the WWE Hall of Famer is still in phenomenal shape and has wrestled for All Elite Wrestling on several occasions.

His most notable contribution to AEW TV as of late has been his involvement in the story between The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed. After weeks of animosity between the teams, Billy sided with his sons Austin and Colten by attacking Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Speaking at the "K & S WrestleFest" virtual signing, Billy was asked about his AEW contract and responsibilities. The veteran admitted that Tony Khan made him sign separate agreements for his role as a talent and backstage personality.

“Yeah, they have to do two contracts because they can’t loop them all together. You can’t loop the employee and talent because it’s, you know, a self-employed kind of deal. So, in reality, yeah, you’d like to just have one contract that says you do different things, but for some reason, you can’t do it that way for business bookkeeping or whatever.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

At the age of 58, Gunn still has a lot to give to AEW. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former DX member.

Tony Khan has booked a stacked card for AEW Rampage this Friday

After a huge episode of Dynamite to kick off the two-week Fyter Fest event, Tony Khan has booked many high-profile matches and segments for this week's Rampage.

Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn will appear as they address the crowd about their actions on a previous of Dynamite.

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against former friend Lee Moriarty. The Lucha Brothers will take on Private Party, and The Kings of the Dark Throne, Malakai Black, and Brody King will take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

It will be interesting to see which of these stars reign supreme on Friday night.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far