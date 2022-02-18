"He creates talent" - WWE Hall of Famer on Cody Rhodes pushing hard for two young AEW stars backstage (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page commented on Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW and how the former TNT Champion helped turn MJF and Darby Allin into future stars. Page stated that Rhodes has the ability to create talent as he pitched MJF to Tony Khan and made Allin look like a bonafide star in the ring.

One of Cody Rhodes' most prominent feuds in AEW saw him take on MJF, his former apprentice, in a match at AEW Revolution 2020. While many believed that the Long Islandner wasn't ready for such a big win, Rhodes put him over.

Not long after, the second-generation star defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin at Full Gear 2020. After a hard fought battle, Allin managed to roll up Rhodes to capture the title.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Dr Chris Featherstone sat down with Diamond Dallas Page and Vince Russo to discuss all of the latest events in the world of wrestling. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say regarding Rhodes' contributions to AEW:

"No one knows who MJF is if Cody doesn't pitch him hard. They didn't want him to come in, but he pitched him so hard and Tony really got to see him and Tony's like 'Okay, Yeah'. Darby Allin- who knew who this 5-foot-8, a hundred and sixty pound guy was. Cody rounded 20 minutes with him. He creates talent just like his daddy did. Create and make the talent" [20:18 - 21:02]

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Following Rhodes' departure from AEW, multiple reports have emerged stating that the former TNT Champion may very well be on his way back to WWE.

Rhodes' departure from AEW came as a surprise to many and multiple members of the AEW roster have expressed their gratitude and love for him on social media. What are your thoughts on the entire situation? Do you see Rhodes signing with WWE following his departure from AEW? Let us know what you think is next for the former TNT Champion by sounding off in the comments section below.

