"One match show"- WWE legend praises CM Punk's recent match on AEW Dynamite

AEW's play-by-play commentator Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on the match between CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes. The bout went down on Dynamite this past week.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been on a roll lately, as he's been putting on instant classics every week in AEW programming. Its most recent instance occurred when Punk defeated Rhodes in a grueling first-time-ever clash.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry showered praise on the performances of the two former WWE Superstars, calling their outing a one-match show:

"CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes starting off man. That was a banger man. I could have done without watching any wrestling after that. One match show. I was satisfied man. It was like going to eat a nice dinner, and you know, no room for dessert. It was the meal that good." (23:23- 23:48)

With no background history, Punk and Rhodes succeeded in delivering a friendly battle for fans in Pittsburgh. After the match, the two men showed mutual respect as they hugged it out in the middle of the ring.

While The Natural fulfilled his dream of wrestling The Second City Saint for the first time in his decades-long career, the latter used the veteran as a stepping stone towards his quest to become AEW World Champion.

On his way out, CM Punk stood toe-to-toe with Hangman Adam Page, teasing an imminent feud between the two men ahead of Double or Nothing 2022.

CM Punk has maintained a terrific singles record in AEW thus far

After clinching another impressive victory on AEW Dynamite, Punk's singles record accumulated to 16-1.

His only loss came at the hands of MJF, which went down on the February 2 episode of Dynamite. However, he avenged his defeat at Revolution pay-per-view, where he defeated The Salt of the Earth in a Dog Collar match.

Since then, Punk never looked back as he gained victories against top names like Dax Harwood, Max Caster, Penta Oscuro, and now Dustin Rhodes. With momentum on his side, the former WWE Superstar will be aiming to dethrone The Anxious Millennial Cowboy down the road.

