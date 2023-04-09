WWE legend must return if Cody Rhodes teases retirement during RAW on Monday

WrestleMania defeat to Roman Reigns and a beatdown from Brock Lesnar have left Cody Rhodes saying he will address his WWE future this coming Monday. Perhaps the RAW star could ponder retirement as he has done before. If so, then a WWE legend should return to remind Rhodes of his mission.

Despite being the son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes has faced a lot of adversity throughout his career. Before he was set on capturing the one title that had eluded his father, though, Cody served as the co-founder and EVP of AEW. He captured three TNT title reigns throughout his tenure but was on the cusp of retirement before he even laid hands on the third reign.

Malakai Black decimated the American Nightmare when the pair first met at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming in 2021. After this, Cody left his boots in the ring, which is historically symbolic of retirement. Only Arn Anderson could get through to him following his subsequent return and second loss to Black.

The WWE Hall of Famer's words seemingly sparked a fire in his protege as Rhodes would later defeat Malakai Black.

Check out his infamous 'Glock' promo below:

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Arn Anderson cut his infamous "glock" promo on Dynamite!



#AEW @TheArnShow 1 year ago today:Arn Anderson cut his infamous "glock" promo on Dynamite! 1 year ago today:Arn Anderson cut his infamous "glock" promo on Dynamite!#AEW @TheArnShow https://t.co/74nc3kuRXA

So if, after WrestleMania heartbreak and a RAW beatdown, Cody ponders his future, the Enforcer may be the solution to get Rhodes back on track. Regardless, the American Nightmare could use a corner man in the face of battles with Brock and The Bloodline in the future.

What did Cody Rhodes say to spark much debate among the WWE Universe?

Cody took to Instagram to break his silence after a rough week. He thanked many names, including Brandi Rhodes, the McMahon family, and Triple H. But fans have since focused on his last line, an ominous declaration that he would address his WWE future on RAW.

Rhodes was undefeated since his return before losing to Reigns. Even in defeat, he was amped to get back in the ring with the Tribal Chief and laid down the challenge for a rematch the next night on RAW.

Brock Lesnar was supposed to stand with Rhodes as he went back at The Bloodline in the main event of RAW. Instead, he chose betrayal and slaughtered the Royal Rumble winner. So it may be understandable that Rhodes has lost the wind in his sails and wants to reassess his next steps.

Regardless, fans have and will undoubtedly continue to speculate until the segment airs. Time will tell what he has to say.

What do you think Cody's address could entail? Should Arn Anderson return to his side? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes