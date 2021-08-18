WWE legend wants to face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page in AEW

Paul Wight signed with AEW earlier this year when his contract with the WWE expired. The former WWE Champion has since done commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone. Now, it looks like he could be returning to the ring soon, even though it may not be on a regular basis.

During a recent interview with the Ring Report, Paul Wight was asked about which AEW stars he is interested in facing in the future. Wight started off by naming AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. He then named a number of popular stars, including Omega's former friend Hangman Page.

"Kenny Omega is amazing. Just to watch him work in the ring and the way he hustles and bumps and feeds...the guy is really next-level talent, especially as a heel with the way he works. The Young Bucks are brilliant. I’ve really enjoyed watching those guys in the tag team division, especially with their heel turn. It’s been great. Hangman Adam Page is just a red hot babyface in the making; this guy can definitely carry that AEW Championship and do something with it," said Paul Wight.

The list also includes Lance Archer and former TNT Champion Darby Allin. Wight felt that if he were an on-screen villain, Allin would be his top pick for an opponent.

"The Murderhawk Lance Archer...he’s really, really come into his how with that whole Murderhawk gimmick. He’s intense in the ring and wrestles a lot bigger than he is. I really like his presence in the ring." Wight added, "Darby Allin is probably my top pick if I was a heel. Anyone who is a heel right now that has a chance to work with Darby, that’s the perfect babyface to work with right now. He exemplifies what a babyface is today."

A few other AEW stars that Paul Wight would like to face are Jungle Boy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Luchasaurus.

Paul Wight got physically involved in AEW recently

Last week on AEW Dynamite, we saw QT Marshall and his cronies from The Factory go after Tony Schiavone's son at ringside. QT laid into Schiavone's son, making Nick Comoroto drag him into the ring before hitting him with the Diamond Cutter.

Schiavone's commentary partner on Dark: Elevation, Paul Wight, made the save. He came down to the ring and hit Aaron Solo with a chokeslam as QT and Comoroto scattered.

It looks like Wight could soon be making his AEW in-ring debut in a feud against The Factory.

