WWE legend to return after 5-year hiatus to help Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle? Exploring the chances

This coming weekend at WWE's Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Cody Rhodes will face off against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" match for the Undisputed WWE Title. Could he receive an unexpected assist from a returning legend at the premium live event? This would be from Arn Anderson.

He previously managed The American Nightmare when they worked with one another for a few years in AEW. Anderson also worked with the rest of Rhodes' Nightmare Family and continued to do so even after Cody departed the promotion in 2022.

AJ Styles is currently flanked once more by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and they could be a big factor during the match. In the end, Cody Rhodes may need someone on his side to even the odds.

Arn Anderson recently departed from AEW

Almost two weeks ago, the veteran announced that by the end of the May, he'll no longer be under contract with AEW and he had no plans of re-signing.

He announced this during an episode of his The ARN Show podcast. He then revealed that he will shift his focus to training and managing his son Brock Anderson for the time being. He stated he believed in his son's potential to make it in the industry.

Cody Rhodes has brought up wanting a traditional manager by his side

Three weeks ago, Cody Rhodes opened up on Busted Open Radio about his desire to have a manager once more. He admitted that he realized this during his contract signing with Logan Paul for the King and Queen of the Ring PLE as his opponent had his entire entourage with him, backing him.

He talked about having Arn Anderson as a manager in the past, and he liked having someone watching over him.

"One of the reasons I liked having Arn Anderson around me, it was nice to have a guy over my shoulder say what you just said. Say we're not apologizing for greatness, mediocrity loves company and we're not joining that company. Like, it was something I actually missed when Logan (Paul) and I were doing this contract signing. To see him flanked by so many people, I don't know. Maybe I am looking for the classic wrestling manager to join me on this title reign, and I don't know who that is or what that it is, but it just felt like I wouldn't mind someone to holler the stuff that you just did," said Rhodes. [From 00:10 - 00:45]

Arn Anderson is open to working short-term with Cody Rhodes again

A few days ago, Arn Anderson addressed Cody's comments about wanting a manager. He felt like this could be a tease for them to work with one another.

He then spoke about whether he was open to the idea. Anderson talked about being okay with something short-term as long as they felt it was a great idea. He revealed however that this was not something he and Cody have talked about in detail.

“Well, in case you don’t know, I am 65, and my liver is 127. I am on short time, and I don’t have a lot of time. Would I come back in the right situation for a short-term something with Cody? If anybody out there thinks it’s a good idea, let me know. I don’t know. That would be something because he and I have never had that conversation. We had a couple texts back and forth, and it never came up. So I went, maybe that was just him testing the waters himself.” [H/T - Wrestletalk]

At this point, fans will just have to stay tuned to the PLE to see what goes down at Scotland and if someone will come to the aid of Cody Rhodes in his title match.

