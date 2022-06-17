Top AEW heel names his matches against Sting and a WWE legend as his favorite moments in the promotion

WWE was briefly the home of the legendary Sting, as well as where Chris Jericho earned his stardom. In a recent interview, top AEW heel Ethan Page detailed how his bouts against the two legends have been his favorite moments so far.

During his interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Page reminisced on his past matches within AEW.

“I was literally just talking to Hornswoggle in the car last week about these pinch me moments. Maybe that tag match against Darby and Sting, which was Sting’s first match after the pandemic, that was one of the moments."

The star continued, naming his victory against former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho as another favorite bout of his.

"Also, wrestling against a fellow Canadian Chris Jericho in front of 22,000, and winning. Honestly, it all happens so fast that this is the thought I have after. All I am trying to do is knock it out of the park and not waste an opportunity. Afterwards I will be like oh that was cool,” Page said. (H/T: ChrisVanVliet.com)

While the two legends are no longer with WWE, they now have numerous opportunities to pass on their knowledge to the next generation of wrestlers. AEW is filled with several young stars who will likely share similar moments with Jericho and Sting like Ethan Page.

WWE legend Kurt Angle says injuring Sting during TNA was an accident

According to a tweet shared by Kurt Angle some time ago, a segment between Sting and Angle in TNA accidentally ended up injuring the former.

"The time I busted @stinger wide open! It wasn't supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches. #wrestlingbloopers" Angle tweeted.

Unfortunately for Sting, by the time he joined WWE, Kurt Angle was long gone, so there was no chance for the legend to enact some revenge. The two legends continued to feud within TNA IMPACT thereafter, and even teamed up before Sting signed with WWE.

