WWE legend Tommy Dreamer predicts imminent babyface turn for top AEW act

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has made a bold prediction about one of AEW's top stables, stating that they could potentially turn babyface in the near future.

The stable in question is the Blackpool Combat Club, who have just wrapped up their feud with The Elite after their violent 'Blood and Guts' match on the July 19th edition of Dynamite. After the match, the BCC and The Elite shook hands with each other, with Kenny Omega even telling the group that he has a lot of respect for them after everything they've been through.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer believes that the gutsy performance from the group, combined with the fact that PAC and Don Callis turned their backs on them, could lead to the BCC once again becoming babyfaces.

"Going forward, PAC has an issue, Don Callis has an issue and now the BCC could probably turn babyface, which they kind of were, and go after Don so you don't immediately have to still do Kenny and Takeshita. There's a lot of places you can go and plus, we have Kota Ibushi, they said he's going to return, he got an insane reaction when he came out and that's kudos to the AEW audience to know who he is and all that stuff." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will waste no time in getting back in action as they will take part in a three-way tag team match this week on AEW Dynamite, with the other two teams being The Lucha Brothers and the Best Friends.

Tommy Dreamer believes 'Blood and Guts' could become AEW's version of Hell in a Cell

Along with things like Anarchy in the Arena, the 'Blood and Guts' stipulation has now become an annual tradition in All Elite Wrestling and is something that the company has used to fill out huge arenas around the United States and has attracted big crowds.

Tommy Dreamer also pointed out on Busted Open Radio that the stipulation has almost become All Elite Wrestling's version of Hell in a Cell in WWE, or WarGames, which originated in the NWA. Dreamer also stated that Tony Khan's company has done a great job at making the match mean something.

"I really like how AEW has made their own Hell in a Cell or War Games, made it special and made it unique to AEW. I enjoyed the top of the cage almost having a platform and when the wrestlers went up there, they were able to do moves. I love the opening of the cage, where Matt Jackson made it rain tacks, I thought that was brilliant and into the double back-drop. I enjoyed that because also for branding purposes, the fact they do it once a year, really makes it special. They did an excellent job in the four years of existence of AEW to make this match mean something." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Did you enjoy this year's edition of 'Blood and Guts?' Let us know in the comments section below!

