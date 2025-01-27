WWE Royal Rumble vs. AEW's Casino Battle Royale: What makes the two iconic wrestling matches so different?

WWE and AEW may be two different companies with two different ideologies. The fans are pretty tribal when it comes to defending the two promotions and go to extreme lengths to paint them in a good light.

Despite there being a lot of differences, there are a few similarities too. That is found in the two iconic matches that the two companies have. While WWE has the iconic Royal Rumble, AEW has the Casino Battle Royale.

The two matches are quite similar as they have a similar system of elimination where one star gets rid of another by tossing them over the top rope and outside the ring. In this article, we will take a look at the two iconic matches and what makes them so different.

#5. WWE & AEW Format

WWE Royal Rumble

Participants: This is one of the most iconic matches in the company that takes place at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The way this works is that 30 participants take part in the match, with each of them coming out after every two minutes.

Elimination: The stars are eliminated by getting thrown over the top rope with both their feet touching the floor.

AEW Casino Battle Royale

Participants: Unlike the Royal Rumble, the AEW Casino Battle Royale does not have 30 participants, but only 21. And unlike the Royal Rumble, the stars don't come out one by one but in sets of five representing either the hearts, diamonds, clubs, or spades. The final entrant is called The Joker.

Elimination: Similar to the Royal Rumble, the stars are eliminated by getting tossed outside the ring over the top rope with both their feet hitting the floor.

#4. History

WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the most famous shows in the wrestling calendar and is one of the big four shows, along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. The first Rumble match took place in 1988 and the tradition has continued since.

Casino Battle Royale

The very first Casino Battle Royale took place at the Double or Nothing show in 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada. Hangman Adam Page ran out as the winner after entering last as the joker.

#3. Expectations

Royal Rumble

Because the Royal Rumble is a very big show with many WWE fans considering it only second to WrestleMania, there are naturally a lot of expectations from fans. Because this is such a big event, each match has a lot of surprise entrants ranging from ex-stars to celebrities.

Casino Battle Royale

While not as big as the Royal Rumble, AEW’s Casino Battle Royale has its own charm. The surprise element is not as big for obvious reasons but the matches are still great as the roster is packed with talented names.

#2. Presentation

WWE Royal Rumble

While the Royal Rumble usually takes place almost always in January, this year will see it take place in February for the first time. The event has a grandstand feel to it. With arenas sold out, the crowd and the fans add another dimension to this already great match.

Casino Battle Royale

To make matters interesting, AEW uses large poker chips when the entrants make their way to the ring, which goes in line with the casino theme of the match.

#1. Outcome

WWE Royal Rumble

The winner of the Royal Rumble gets a shot at either of the two top titles of the company -currently the Undisputed WWE Title or the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania. This makes this match all the more valued, with the stakes raised high. The winner of the last Royal Rumble was Cody Rhodes, who went on to face Roman Reigns and ended his record-breaking world title run.

Casino Battle Royale

Unlike the Royal Rumble, the stakes in this match vary from time to time. There are times when the winner gets a shot at the AEW World Title or is just named the winner of the match and has the tag of the winner of the Casino Battle Royale that year.

