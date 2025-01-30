WWE's loss is AEW's gain: Tony Khan has revived the career of 36-year-old star Triple H failed to retain

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H failed to retain the services of a multi-time champion last year. The star subsequently joined AEW, and Tony Khan seems to have revived his career. The performer is perhaps in the midst of the most interesting phase of his entire career.

Ricochet made his AEW debut at the All In 2024 event after he opted to not renew his WWE contract following the expiration of his previous deal. The former Intercontinental Champion's decision to turn All Elite has seemingly revived his career. Here are three reasons why:

The decision to turn Ricochet heel is a masterstroke

Throughout his run in WWE from 2018 to 2024, Ricochet was a fun-loving babyface who did flips to entertain fans. The 36-year-old was booked similarly for a few months by Tony Khan following his AEW debut last year.

However, the Tony Khan-led creative team recently struck gold by turning The Future of Flight into a vicious heel. The erstwhile Prince Puma has been one of the most entertaining parts of the weekly shows lately, thanks to his ability to generate mega heat from the crowd.

Ricochet's current character in AEW has more depth

Although Ricochet was always an amazing in-ring talent, his character lacked depth during his time in WWE under the creative regimes of Vince McMahon and Triple H. Nonetheless, the issue has been sorted out by Tony Khan.

At Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2025, The Highlight of The Night attacked his current rival, Swerve Strickland, with a pair of scissors, leaving The New Flavor lying in a pool of blood. The former Intercontinental Champion has looked vicious with his ruthless and unpredictable persona.

AEW has built a strong foundation for Ricochet's bigger push ahead

Ricochet was mostly stuck in the mid-card throughout his six-year run in the Stamford-based promotion despite his immense potential and talent. Following his heel turn in the Jacksonville-based company, Tony Khan has built a strong foundation for The One And Only's bigger push going forward.

After his ongoing feud with Swerve Strickland, Ricochet can move on to more high-profile feuds and chase singles titles. He can even go on to secure the world title at some point through his amazing character and in-ring work.

Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for the former Intercontinental Champion in the coming weeks.

