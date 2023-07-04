WWE Superstar to open wrestling school, Blackpool Combat Club member listed as one of the trainers

The Blackpool Combat Club have prided themselves on being the realest of the real when it comes to the AEW roster, which might be why a WWE Superstar has called on one of the group's members to help him out with his wrestling school.

The WWE Superstar in question is Drew Gulak, who recently announced that he would be starting his own wrestling school, The Catch Point, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gulak will be the head trainer and has recruited the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta to be a trainer at the school. This is not only due to Yuta's incredible in-ring work in AEW, but also the fact that Wheeler is a Philadelphia native as well.

CATCHPOINT PHILADELPHIA @thecatchpoint HELLO, PRO WRESTLER. Step up your game this Monday (7/03) w/ @WheelerYuta . Training begins at 6 PM. Message for details! HELLO, PRO WRESTLER. Step up your game this Monday (7/03) w/ @WheelerYuta. Training begins at 6 PM. Message for details! https://t.co/VgLv8y057l

On top of the BCC member, Ring of Honor star "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams will also be appearing at The Catch Point for guest sessions, as is CZW star Nate Carter and CHIKARA legend Joker.

Wheeler Yuta will be representing the Blackpool Combat Club this week on AEW Dynamite

The transformation of Wheeler Yuta over the past 15 months has been rather incredible, to say the least. From being a technically gifted member of the Best Friends to rubbing shoulders with former world champions in the BCC, Yuta has come a long way in his AEW career.

But this week on AEW Dynamite, he will have his biggest test to date as he goes one-on-one with Kenny Omega. The Best Bout Machine is looking to bounce back following his loss to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, and with the "Blood & Guts" match between The Elite and the BCC coming up on July 19, both men will be looking to ride a wave of momentum into the TD Garden in Boston.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega vs Wheeler Yuta was announced for next week's Dynamite on tonight's Collision tapings!



This will be Omega's 6th singles match in 2023. Kenny Omega vs Wheeler Yuta was announced for next week's Dynamite on tonight's Collision tapings!This will be Omega's 6th singles match in 2023. https://t.co/bRPFJV1iZK

Wheeler Yuta has already pinned Kenny Omega in 2023, picking up the decisive fall at Double or Nothing in the second-ever Anarchy in the Arena match, which was undoubtedly the biggest moment of Yuta's AEW career so far.

Will Wheeler Yuta do the Blackpool Combat Club proud? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes