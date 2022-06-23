"RAIN MAKER!!!!!!!" - WWE veteran and AEW stars react to Kazuchika Okada's surprise debut on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world just got shaken up as top New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada made his improptu debut earlier on AEW Dynamite.

During the show, Hangman Page was getting beat up by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Adam Cole. However, a coin drop sounded and the crowd got up from their feet as Okada went out of the tunnel to even the odds for the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and former AEW World Champion wiped out SwitchBlade and the Panama City Playboy, much to the delight of the fans.

On Twitter, All Elite Wrestling stars couldn't hide their excitement over the debut of the "Rain Maker." One of them was Dusty Rhodes, who went explicit upon learning about the development.

Evil Uno of the Dark Order, Lee Moriarty and Serpentico also chimed in on the NJPW star's surprising appearance by simply saying his last name emphatically.

Meanwhile, "Captain" Shawn Dean tweeted Kazuchika's signature nickname.

Aside from wrestlers, fans also expressed their elation over Okada's AEW appearance. A fan stated the Japanese star deserved a huge pop and that the company saved the best for last.

Kazuchika Okada getting the pop he deserves. AEW saved the best for last #ForbiddenDoor Kazuchika Okada getting the pop he deserves. AEW saved the best for last #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/d98A89yzDZ

Meanwhile, this user was all amped up by saying the Rain Maker has blessed the wrestling fans with his presence.

In addition, a user thought Okada's appearance was the best night ever in Dynamite.

Nick @TheNickHero23 Kazuchika Okada appearing in AEW Dynamite this is the greatest night ever! Kazuchika Okada appearing in AEW Dynamite this is the greatest night ever!

Meanwhile, this fan was in awe on seeing Kazuchika's presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion's ring.

Absolutely tremendous stuff.



Okada & Hangman vs Adam Cole & Jay White has to be the direction. The sight of Kazuchika Okada in an AEW ring...Absolutely tremendous stuff.Okada & Hangman vs Adam Cole & Jay White has to be the direction. #AEWDynamite The sight of Kazuchika Okada in an AEW ring...Absolutely tremendous stuff. Okada & Hangman vs Adam Cole & Jay White has to be the direction. #AEWDynamite

Lastly, this user was just excited upon seeing Okada not only in America but also in international programming.

JKE @RatedJKE RAINMAKER KAZUCHIKA OKADA ON INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION. ON AMERICAN TELEVISION. IN AN AEW RING. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!



BRUHHHHHHHHHHHHH RAINMAKER KAZUCHIKA OKADA ON INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION. ON AMERICAN TELEVISION. IN AN AEW RING. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!BRUHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Kazuchika Okada will battle Jay White, Adam Cole and Hangman Page at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door

Following an unexpected appearance from Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling have now added another match for the June 26 spectacle that involved title implications.

After weeks of teasing who the opponent is going to be, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will finally put his title on the line against Okada, Hangman Page and Adam Cole.

Hangman Page.

Kazuchika Okada.

Adam Cole.



IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line at



Jay White.Hangman Page.Kazuchika Okada.Adam Cole.IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line at #ForbiddenDoor Jay White.Hangman Page.Kazuchika Okada.Adam Cole.IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line at #ForbiddenDoor ⛽️⛽️⛽️ https://t.co/hk2uG1590r

The Forbidden Door is just four days away and a build-up for the match might not occur. However, it will be interesting to see what the title bout will look like in Chicago as they could possibly try to steal the show.

