WWE veteran needs to return after 6-year absence to become Dominik Mysterio’s new Mami

Dominik Mysterio’s WWE career seems to have hit a minor snag. From getting injured to Rhea Ripley also being out with an injury, it has halted his run of being the unliked heel that he was being portrayed as.

Much before that, it felt like his run was becoming a bit underwhelming. He was not involved in big singles matches and after losing the NXT North American title to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline. Now with Rhea also gone and the Judgment Day looking like it could implode at any moment, he needs a change.

It was teased that Liv Morgan could be by his side after Rhea’s injury, but there is someone else who could fill that spot perfectly. It is none other than WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero. Vickie has history with Dominik as he was involved in a storyline between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero two decades back.

With Vickie free after being let go by AEW, this could be the perfect way to bring her back into the fold and keep Dominik Mysterio in the view of fans.

Rhea Ripley’s absence

Rhea’s untimely injury has come at the worst time possible for Dominik. Even though he wasn't involved in matches, his chemistry with her was something special, and that put him massively over with the fans. Rhea Ripley was his shield and her absence will severely sting Rey Mysterio’s son.

So Vickie’s return could be the perfect antidote for Dominik Mysterio to continue his hated character and even take it one step further with the former SmackDown general manager by his side.

Vickie’s connection with Dominik Mysterio

As mentioned earlier in this article, Dominik had a distinct relationship with Vickie Guerrero’s late husband, Eddie Guerrero. He was involved in a custody battle with Rey Mysterio for Dominik Mysterio and that could be reignited if he aligns with Vickie.

Rey Mysterio could also be potentially involved in that angle and it could push Dominik further into the spotlight.

Vickie Guerrero knows how to get things done

Vickie is no stranger to getting her clients big contracts and title matches as was evident when she managed Edge and Dolph Ziggler respectively. Dominik Mysterio's alliance with her could see her do the same and get him big matches.

He has a lot of quality and a partnership with Vickie Guerrero could be just the push that his career needs with Rhea Ripley away for a while.

