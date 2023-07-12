WWE veteran responds to claims of him being jealous of AEW personality Jake Roberts

WWE legend Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts recently spoke about fellow wrestling veteran Dutch Mantel and accused him of being jealous. Jake Roberts and Dutch Mantell were working together during their heyday and even wrestled against each other on the independent scene.

Jake was speaking on The Snake Pit podcast when he said:

“I think there’s always little jealousy between Dutch and I on his side. I think Dutch thinks he should have been a lot more than he ever was. I don’t know. I might be completely missing the boat. He just seemed to be unhappy with the positions he was put in most of his career. I’ve always liked him, but that has nothing to do with it.”

Dutch Mantell responded in his own way on his own show Story Time with Dutch Mantell and said that Jake had more reach because he was working for WWE and also said that he helped Roberts to take on his signature moves.

“But I used it years before he got to it. I did a short clothesline and you associate that now with Jake but he told me after the match ‘I love that short clothesline,’ and he said 'I am taking that.' I said, 'okay, go ahead.' I guess he was serious because he took it, but I will say that Jake did it beautifully and it was associated with him because he had a higher platform that he used it on. I used it on regional promotions and he used it on WWE, so more people saw it.” [From 01:15 to 01:54]

Mantell also said that he holds no animosity towards Roberts and congratulated him on getting through some very rough patches in his life.

“But, Jake, I like him too. Known him for a long time. Entertaining as hell. Great great performer. He’s had several out-of-the-ring situations and occurrences that slowed him down, almost killed him, I think. But he got by, and I congratulate him on that. Jake, still love you, man. Ba****d!, concluded Dutch. [From 02:42 to 03:08]

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts once helped CM Punk fend off The Shield in WWE

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts made his presence felt and helped CM Punk fend off The Shield in an episode of Old School RAW in 2014. Punk was being battered by The Hounds of Justice when strange music hit, and out came the legend to a shocked WWE crowd.

Roberts strutted down the ramp with a green bag over his shoulder, and after Punk and The New Age Outlaws successfully managed to fend off Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose lay unconscious in the middle of the WWE ring.

Roberts then reached into his bag and got out the new and improved Damian, as Michael Cole aptly put it, and shocked the entire WWE crowd as the snake crawled all across a fallen Dean Ambrose.

