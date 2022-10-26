"He'a problem in the locker room" - WWE veteran wants Tony Khan to fire former world champion for starting the 'hoohah' in AEW

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has viciously blasted former AEW World Champion Hangman Page and has stated that if he was in charge of the company instead of Tony Khan, he'd get rid of the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

Page is one of the most accomplished members of the AEW roster, with runs as both a World Champion and Tag Team Champion under his belt, as well as main eventing numerous pay-per-views since the company began in 2019.

However, certain sectors of the wrestling world believe that Hangman Page is the reason why the infamous "Brawl Out" incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite took place after All Out, with the Straight Edge Superstar going as far as to call Page "empty-headed."

Despite his accolades, Jim Cornette is not a fan of the former AEW World Champion. Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager stated that Page wouldn't be part of AEW if he was in charge.

"[Hangman] Page can go because of his attitude and it ain’t never going to get any better. He’s never proven that he can do anything well except back flip off the top rope blind. He can’t cut a f**king believable promo , he’s a problem in the locker room, he started all of this g** d**n “hoohah” [Brawl Out], but he’s also been the guy running his piehole saying ‘well I don’t take advice from veterans we’ve figured all of this out on our own.’ You can’t do anything with a guy like that because you can’t help people that don’t want to help themselves," said Cornette. [From 9:36 to 10:05]

Cornette also claimed that if people looked hard enough, they would be able to find a number of people who both look and make the same moves as Hangman.

"He doesn’t want to learn, he doesn’t want to admit his mistakes, he doesn’t want to straighten up his attitude and he thinks he’s a star even though he’s not, that’s the first person I’d get rid of. You can find people that do that athletic s**t all day long, and if you want a cowboy you can find one that looks more like a cowboy than the guy that wears butterflies on his f**king jeans and a f**king pancake box f**king mix headband," Cornette added. [From 10:06 to 10:34]

Hangman Page was recently injured on AEW Dynamite

During his recent AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley, Hangman Page suffered a nasty injury that caused the match to be stopped and for Page to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

It was revealed shortly after the event that Page had suffered a concussion but was feeling okay and had been discharged from the hospital. The following day, Hangman provided an update on Twitter, stating that he was feeling good and that he really liked what he had for lunch.

