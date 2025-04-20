WWE WrestleMania Saturday proved one thing right about Tony Khan and AEW

WWE has wrapped up Night One of this year's Showcase of the Immortals, and the fans are mostly satisfied with the show. WrestleMania Saturday featured stunning moments and amazing matches that delivered.

However, if there's anything we learnt from the show, it is that WWE proved one thing right about Tony Khan and AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion simply does PPVs better than its competition.

In this article, we will explore three reasons:

#3. AEW has raised the bar of PPVs

AEW has been hitting every pay-per-view out of the park ever since its inception in 2019. While not all of those PPVs have been flawless, with some of them having unsatisfactory endings, All Elite Wrestling has sought to surpass the bar each time.

The Jacksonville-based company also has a smaller number of PPVs, with only nine, which allows them to make each show more special, such as Dynasty, All In, and more. It seems that they've truly figured out the sweet spot and always make them more important each time throughout the build.

Meanwhile, even though WrestleMania is the biggest show in WWE's calendar year, it's hard not to pay attention to fans criticizing the build of The Show of Shows this year. While the Stamford-based company certainly put on a good night of WrestleMania Saturday, it arguably does not stack up to the quality of recent AEW PPVs.

#2. Fans now watch WWE's PLEs with more scrutiny

While WWE has certainly improved its game in delivering on the quality of its PLEs, it might not be enough. If one takes a look at the competition, All Elite Wrestling looks to top itself each year with each show.

The fans now perceive Tony Khan's promotion to be the true PPV company, which has only garnered more scrutiny on WWE to perform. Now, while WrestleMania Saturday did turn out to be a good show, just "good" might just not cut it anymore.

If the Stamford-based promotion truly wishes to compete with the quality of All Elite Wrestling's PPVs, then they will need to improve on all fronts, not just the storytelling. The matches need to feel more special and perform even better, the crowd needs to be given a reason to cheer or jeer.

However, one place where Nick Khan's company does beat All Elite Wrestling in PPVs is production quality. WrestleMania Saturday featured stunning entrances and invested a lot into making their stars feel special for their biggest show of the year.

#1. Tony Khan's strategy for PPVs seems to be working

Despite being wrestling promotions, World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling are quite different. These become even more apparent when it comes to PPVs, with both AEW and WWE approaching them with separate strategies.

Tony Khan mostly pushes his stars to perform their best in their matches; in turn, most of the bouts turn out spectacular. While sometimes it appears as if WWE solely relies on just their storytelling rather than the in-ring action to make the fans happy.

WrestleMania Saturday might be one of its biggest examples, with The Show of Shows having separate big and shocking story moments that completely overshadow the match. While Triple H's strategy isn't necessarily failing with fans, who are certainly invested in his moments of storytelling and cinematic approach to wrestling, it looks as if Tony Khan has gotten it right with PPVs lately.

