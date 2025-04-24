3 favors MJF can do for Bobby Lashley to officially be a member of The Hurt Syndicate

MJF has been trying his best to get on the good side of Bobby Lashley as of late. The Wolf of Wrestling has been playing his hand endlessly, trying to become the newest member of The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad

However, all of those schemes have been put to no avail, with the Almighty rejecting all of his offers so far. While we're not sure if Lashley would agree to anything MJF comes up with to join his faction. However, we think that he can come up with some interesting favors that might force Bobby Lashley's hand to let him join.

#3. Present him with a Title Match opportunity

MJF is known to get what he wants one way or the other and is quite good at pulling the strings. So, he can use all of his clever ways to good use and present Bobby Lashley with a huge opportunity.

Ad

Trending

The Better Than You star can come out next week and tell the Almighty One that he has gotten him booked for a big title match. That match could be either for the TNT, Continental, or International Championship, depending on whatever MJF can get his hands on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We're sure that Lashley would be hugely interested in a big title match, and it could make him soften toward Maxwell. The former AEW World Champion can further sweeten the deal by being in his corner to help him win.

#2. Bringing Cedric Alexander over to AEW

The Hurt Syndicate has reunited in full force in All Elite Wrestling with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley continuing their mission to hurt people. However, they're still missing one link from their original iteration of the faction from WWE, and that's Cedric Alexander.

Ad

Alexander was released from the Stamford-based promotion in February 2025, and we're sure that Tony Khan has his eye on him. MVP has also recently mentioned him in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, so we're sure that all of the Hurt Syndicate miss him amongst themselves.

Perhaps MJF could help fill that void after bringing him in himself soon enough to reunite with The Hurt Syndicate. This particular favor could win over not just Bobby Lashley but also the entire faction and lead him to become the 5th member.

Ad

#1. MJF offers him the Dynamite Diamond Ring

We all know that MJF holds his Dynamite Diamond Ring in high regard and has put his body on the line in battle to defend it. The ring is one of his most prized possessions, and he would do anything to keep it.

But, perhaps if he becomes desperate to join The Hurt Syndicate, he could sink low and offer The Almighty his signature ring. This move could impress The Almighty One, who might accept his gift and show his admiration to join their ranks, and ultimately accept him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, we're not sure if the Wolf of Wrestling will last long enough without having his ring in his arsenal. Perhaps, this could lead to him ultimately betraying Lashley's trust to steal his ring back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More