3 former AEW stars AJ Styles should face before he retires

AJ Styles is one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of professional wrestling. Most people can only dream of delivering the calibre of matches that AJ has been able to deliver. Styles has had a storied career. He was once the face of TNA Wrestling before he left the promotion to go to NJPW, where he was a member of Bullet Club. After a successful run in NJPW, he joined WWE, where he managed to capture the WWE Championship. For the past several years, Styles has been a constant feature on WWE TV. However, he is now approaching the tail end of his career. During the Crown Jewel kickoff show, the former WWE Champion revealed that he will retire in 2026. Since then, fans have already started speculating about whom he should face before he hangs up his boots. Here are three former AEW stars the Phenomenal One should face before retiring.#3. CM Punk vs. AJ Styles will be a dream match for many fansAlthough CM Punk competed in a few matches for TNA Wrestling, he never faced AJ Styles in a singles match in the company. However, they ended up locking horns a few times in the independent scene for Ring of Honor and NWA. Their last singles match against each other took place in 2004.Since then, both men have come a long way in their respective careers and have evolved so much. Therefore, another singles match between these two veterans needs to happen before Styles hangs up his boots next year.#2. RusevBefore Rusev left WWE for AEW, he competed in three singles matches against AJ Styles in 2018. The first two matches resulted in Styles winning via DQ. However, Styles won the third match against Rusev at Extreme Rules 2018. Since then, Rusev went to AEW, where he spent a few years before returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. It looks like WWE is intent on making the Bulgarian Brute into a huge star. Therefore, Triple H needs to book Rusev to face Styles before the latter's retirement. Beating someone of the calibre of Styles could do wonders for Rusev's career and help establish him as a top heel in the company.#1. Rey FenixRight from his time in AEW, Rey Fenix was booked as a credible singles star even though he was in a tag team with Penta. Tony Khan even tried to push him as a singles star by having him beat Jon Moxley for the International Championship. Sadly, things didn't go well for him, and he left the company.Since arriving in WWE, Rey Fenix was placed on a separate brand from his brother. He has spent most of his time competing in singles matches. Therefore, if WWE is intent on pushing him as a top singles star, then he needs to compete against AJ Styles before the latter's retirement. These two men have never competed against each other. Therefore, this match could turn out to be amazing due to their compatible in-ring styles. Plus, a win here could establish Fenix as a major singles star.It remains to be seen who will get the privilege of facing AJ Styles before he retires.