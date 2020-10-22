The Young Bucks versus FTR has long been a dream match for most fans and those who love tag team wrestling. Now, after months of a slow-burning feud and five years of trash talk, the Young Bucks will face FTR.

After winning the No. 1 contender's Fatal Four-Way on AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team titles at Full Gear on Saturday, November 7th.

It was stiff competition, with the Young Bucks overcoming the challenge of Private Party, Silver and Reynolds of the Dark Order and The Butcher and The Blade. However, in a nice callback to last year's Tag Team Titles Tournament, Matt Jackson was able to reverse the cradle of Isaiah Kassidy to win this encounter. Following the match, Matt and Nick Jackson did not look like winners though.

After being victorious in the Fatal Four-Way, the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR offered the Young Bucks beers to celebrate. Matt and Nick turned them down, slapping the drinks out of their hands. This was when a masked man from the timekeeper's position came in and hit them with a steel chair.

FTR and the masked man then gave Nick a spiked Piledriver. They followed this by smashing Matt's leg inside the folding chair, before the masked man revealed himself to be Tully Blanchard. FTR made a powerful statement ahead of their clash at Full Gear.

FTR vs. Young Bucks: A match five years in the making

#FTR sends a message to the Bucks ahead of November 7th#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select international markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/tZZlvwPfzD — FITE (@FiteTV) October 22, 2020

At Full Gear, the most anticipated tag team match in the business of the last five years will finally occur, when FTR defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against the Young Bucks.

Ever since FTR first broke out in NXT as The Revival, wrestling fans have all thought about what would happen if they faced their complete opposites in the ring in Matt and Nick Jackson.

This contest has been well-built and protected since FTR made the jump to AEW in May. It will be one of the biggest matches at AEW Full Gear in two weeks time.