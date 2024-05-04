Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Prediction and Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Fremantle Dockers face the Richmond Tigers at the MCG on Sunday in their round 8 clash. The Tigers are the underdogs heading into the game, and there's little hope that they can pull off an upset.
Despite Fremantle’s shaky form this season, they are the stronger team by a significant margin. Will the Tigers shock the AFL world with an upset, or will this be an easy win for the Dockers? Read on to see our prediction and betting tips.
Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Head-to-Head Record
Form
Tigers (LWLLL)
- Round 2: Tigers 92-122 Power
- Round 3: Tigers 82-77 Swans
- Round 4: Tigers 60-67 Saints
- Round 5: Eagles 109-70 Tigers
- Round 6: Bye
- Round 7: Richmond 42-85 Melbourne
Fremantle (WLLLW)
- Round 3: Dockers 69-34 Crows
- Round 4: Dockers 63-73 Blues
- Round 5: Power 66-63 Dockers
- Round 6: Eagles 105-68 Dockers
- Round 7: Dockers 95-71 Bulldogs
Dockers vs Tigers (last 5 matches)
- Round 13 2023: Dockers 70-85 Tigers
- Round 19 2022: Dockers 52-52 Tigers
- Round 20 2021: Dockers 55-51 Tigers
- Round 15 2020: Tigers 56-29 Dockers
- Round 8 2019: Tigers 111-86 Dockers
Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Match Details
Match: Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers
Date: Sunday May 5
Start Time: 1:00 pm AEST
Venue: MCG
Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Preview
Ths game pairs a 16th-placed Richmond with the ninth-placed Fremantle. On paper, it looks less like a match and more like a mismatch.
Fremantle are having a decent season. Sure, they could be more consistent, but Dockers fans can keep their fingers, crossed while Richmond fans have lost hope for this season. Last week, Fremantle came back from a three-game losing streak by securing a 24-point victory over the Western Bulldogs.
The Tigers have won only once this season and are fresh off a 43-point loss to a Melbourne side that was in poor form. Richmond is also struggling with a growing list of injured players, the latest being Jacob Hopper who suffered a hamstring injury in the Melbourne match.
The club is undergoing a rebuild that seems to be happening really slowly. They are still adjusting to Adam Yze’s coaching, and with a good number of their experienced players out due to injuries, younger and greener players suddenly have more responsibility than they know what to do with.
There’s nothing about their recent form that suggests that they will pose a problem for the Dockers. Fremantle should dominate at the stoppages and overwhelm Richmond with pressure, which will keep the game total under 162.5.
Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Odds
Head to Head Odds
Fremantle $1.45
Richmond $2.89
Big win Little win
Fremantle 1-39 (2.05)
Richmond 1-39 (3.25)
Fremantle 40+ (3.80)
Richmond 40+ (13:00)
Draw (46:00)
Line
Fremantle -13.5 (1.90)
Richmond +14.5 (1.91)
Total Game Points - Over/Under
Under +162.5 (1.89)
Over +162.5 (1.89)
Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Prediction
Prediction: Fremantle by 12 points
Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Betting Tips
H2H Bet
Fremantle $1.50
Best Bet
Josh Treacy 2+ goals $1.53
Fremantle -13.5 handicap $1.95
Multi Tips
Fremantle head to head
Andrew Brayshaw 25+ disposals
Jordan Clark 20+ disposals
Josh Treacy 2+ goals
Shai Bolton 2+ goals
= $5.50