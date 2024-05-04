Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Prediction and Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Fremantle Dockers face the Richmond Tigers at the MCG on Sunday in their round 8 clash. The Tigers are the underdogs heading into the game, and there's little hope that they can pull off an upset.

Despite Fremantle’s shaky form this season, they are the stronger team by a significant margin. Will the Tigers shock the AFL world with an upset, or will this be an easy win for the Dockers? Read on to see our prediction and betting tips.

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Head-to-Head Record

Form

Tigers (LWLLL)

Round 2: Tigers 92-122 Power

Round 3: Tigers 82-77 Swans

Round 4: Tigers 60-67 Saints

Round 5: Eagles 109-70 Tigers

Round 6: Bye

Round 7: Richmond 42-85 Melbourne

Fremantle (WLLLW)

Round 3: Dockers 69-34 Crows

Round 4: Dockers 63-73 Blues

Round 5: Power 66-63 Dockers

Round 6: Eagles 105-68 Dockers

Round 7: Dockers 95-71 Bulldogs

Dockers vs Tigers (last 5 matches)

Round 13 2023: Dockers 70-85 Tigers

Round 19 2022: Dockers 52-52 Tigers

Round 20 2021: Dockers 55-51 Tigers

Round 15 2020: Tigers 56-29 Dockers

Round 8 2019: Tigers 111-86 Dockers

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Match Details

Match: Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers

Date: Sunday May 5

Start Time: 1:00 pm AEST

Venue: MCG

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Preview

Ths game pairs a 16th-placed Richmond with the ninth-placed Fremantle. On paper, it looks less like a match and more like a mismatch.

Fremantle are having a decent season. Sure, they could be more consistent, but Dockers fans can keep their fingers, crossed while Richmond fans have lost hope for this season. Last week, Fremantle came back from a three-game losing streak by securing a 24-point victory over the Western Bulldogs.

The Tigers have won only once this season and are fresh off a 43-point loss to a Melbourne side that was in poor form. Richmond is also struggling with a growing list of injured players, the latest being Jacob Hopper who suffered a hamstring injury in the Melbourne match.

The club is undergoing a rebuild that seems to be happening really slowly. They are still adjusting to Adam Yze’s coaching, and with a good number of their experienced players out due to injuries, younger and greener players suddenly have more responsibility than they know what to do with.

There’s nothing about their recent form that suggests that they will pose a problem for the Dockers. Fremantle should dominate at the stoppages and overwhelm Richmond with pressure, which will keep the game total under 162.5.

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Odds

Head to Head Odds

Fremantle $1.45

Richmond $2.89

Big win Little win

Fremantle 1-39 (2.05)

Richmond 1-39 (3.25)

Fremantle 40+ (3.80)

Richmond 40+ (13:00)

Draw (46:00)

Line

Fremantle -13.5 (1.90)

Richmond +14.5 (1.91)

Total Game Points - Over/Under

Under +162.5 (1.89)

Over +162.5 (1.89)

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Prediction

Prediction: Fremantle by 12 points

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Betting Tips

H2H Bet

Fremantle $1.50

Best Bet

Josh Treacy 2+ goals $1.53

Fremantle -13.5 handicap $1.95

Multi Tips

Fremantle head to head

Andrew Brayshaw 25+ disposals

Jordan Clark 20+ disposals

Josh Treacy 2+ goals

Shai Bolton 2+ goals

= $5.50