Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Geelong Cats face the Melbourne Demons in a highly anticipated AFL matchup. Both sides have had fantastic seasons so far, especially Geelong, who are yet to lose this season.

The Cats are atop the ladder, while Melbourne are fourth. The Demons returned from their bye to face Richmond, who they beat by 43-points. They will look to hand Geelong their first loss of the year, but beating the Cats would be easier said than done.

This is not a game to miss. Read on for our prediction and best betting tips:

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Head-to-Head Record

Form

Melbourne: WWWLW

Round 7: Demons 85-42 Tigers

Round 5: Lions 82-60 Demons

Round 4: Demons 78-63 Crows

Round 3: Demons 96-89 Power

Round 2: Demons 93-38 Hawks

Geelong: WWWWW

Round 7: Cats 118-105 Blues

Round 6: Cats 63-37 Lions

Round 5: Cats 139-64 Kangaroos

Round 4: Cats 95-91 Bulldogs

Round 3: Cats 106-70 Hawks

Head-to-Head

2023 R15: Cats 78-63 Demons

2022 R17: Cats 91-63 Demons

2021 PF: Demons 125-42 Cats

2021 R4: Demons 81-77 Cats

2021 R4: Demons 85-60 Cats

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Match Details

Match: Geelong Cats vs Melbourne Demons

Date: Saturday, May 4 2024

Start Time: 7:30 pm AEST

Venue: MCG

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Preview

The Cats defended their unbeaten streak last week against the formidable Carlton, walking away with a 14-point victory, extending their streak to seven wins.

Unfortunately, Patrick Dangerfield suffered a hamstring injury, which will require a six-week break for recovery. This is a serious loss for the Cats and one the Demons could take advantage of in midfield.

Speaking of the Demons, Melbourne took the Richmond Tigers to school in their round 7 ANZAC eve clash. The Demons beat Richmond by 43 points, a convincing win right? Not quite.

The Tigers aren’t nearly the strongest team in the league right now, yet they gave Melbourne some serious trouble in the first half, which ended in a draw. It wasn’t until the second half that they cracked through Richmond’s defense and kick the goals that won them the game.

The story will be different against the Cats. Geelong has a powerful defense, so if the Melbourne we saw against Richmond shows up, there's a high chance that Geelong will win in dominant fashion.

Where Melbourne might shine is the midfield. Geelong struggled against Carlton’s midfield last weekend, but the Cats fended them off effectively. The real question is will Melbourne be able to defend Geelong’s attacks, especially with Jeremy Cameron in the lineup.

Overall, the Cats will likely prove to be too much of a problem for Melbourne to handle. There's little reason to believe that the Demons will hand Geelong their first loss of the season. Either way, this is an exciting matchup, one that could be in Geelong’s favor.

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Odds



Geelong Melbourne Sportsbet 1.75 2.08 TopSport 1.77 2.05 Bet365 1.75 2.1

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Prediction

Prediction: Geelong by 15 points

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Betting Tips

Best Bet

Oliver Henry 2+ goals $1.73

Cam Guthrie 25+ disposals $2.20

Multi Tips

Jeremy Cameron 15+ disposals

Cam Guthrie 20+ disposals

Max Gawin anytime goalscorer

Tom Hawkins anytime goalscorer

Ollie Henry anytime goalscorer

= $4.75