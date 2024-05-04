Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Geelong Cats face the Melbourne Demons in a highly anticipated AFL matchup. Both sides have had fantastic seasons so far, especially Geelong, who are yet to lose this season.
The Cats are atop the ladder, while Melbourne are fourth. The Demons returned from their bye to face Richmond, who they beat by 43-points. They will look to hand Geelong their first loss of the year, but beating the Cats would be easier said than done.
This is not a game to miss. Read on for our prediction and best betting tips:
Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Head-to-Head Record
Form
Melbourne: WWWLW
- Round 7: Demons 85-42 Tigers
- Round 5: Lions 82-60 Demons
- Round 4: Demons 78-63 Crows
- Round 3: Demons 96-89 Power
- Round 2: Demons 93-38 Hawks
Geelong: WWWWW
- Round 7: Cats 118-105 Blues
- Round 6: Cats 63-37 Lions
- Round 5: Cats 139-64 Kangaroos
- Round 4: Cats 95-91 Bulldogs
- Round 3: Cats 106-70 Hawks
Head-to-Head
- 2023 R15: Cats 78-63 Demons
- 2022 R17: Cats 91-63 Demons
- 2021 PF: Demons 125-42 Cats
- 2021 R4: Demons 81-77 Cats
- 2021 R4: Demons 85-60 Cats
Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Match Details
Match: Geelong Cats vs Melbourne Demons
Date: Saturday, May 4 2024
Start Time: 7:30 pm AEST
Venue: MCG
Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Preview
The Cats defended their unbeaten streak last week against the formidable Carlton, walking away with a 14-point victory, extending their streak to seven wins.
Unfortunately, Patrick Dangerfield suffered a hamstring injury, which will require a six-week break for recovery. This is a serious loss for the Cats and one the Demons could take advantage of in midfield.
Speaking of the Demons, Melbourne took the Richmond Tigers to school in their round 7 ANZAC eve clash. The Demons beat Richmond by 43 points, a convincing win right? Not quite.
The Tigers aren’t nearly the strongest team in the league right now, yet they gave Melbourne some serious trouble in the first half, which ended in a draw. It wasn’t until the second half that they cracked through Richmond’s defense and kick the goals that won them the game.
The story will be different against the Cats. Geelong has a powerful defense, so if the Melbourne we saw against Richmond shows up, there's a high chance that Geelong will win in dominant fashion.
Where Melbourne might shine is the midfield. Geelong struggled against Carlton’s midfield last weekend, but the Cats fended them off effectively. The real question is will Melbourne be able to defend Geelong’s attacks, especially with Jeremy Cameron in the lineup.
Overall, the Cats will likely prove to be too much of a problem for Melbourne to handle. There's little reason to believe that the Demons will hand Geelong their first loss of the season. Either way, this is an exciting matchup, one that could be in Geelong’s favor.
Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Odds
Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Prediction
Prediction: Geelong by 15 points
Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Betting Tips
Best Bet
- Oliver Henry 2+ goals $1.73
- Cam Guthrie 25+ disposals $2.20
Multi Tips
- Jeremy Cameron 15+ disposals
- Cam Guthrie 20+ disposals
- Max Gawin anytime goalscorer
- Tom Hawkins anytime goalscorer
- Ollie Henry anytime goalscorer
= $4.75