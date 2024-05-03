"Euphoria, the best of all victories." - Collingwood fans take to Twitter to celebrate their incredible win over the Carlton Blues 

The Collingwood Magpies defeated the Carlton Blues in one of the most thrilling games this year. The clash between the long-time rivals ended in a 85-79 victory for Collingwood, with Nick Daicos kicking a tie-breaking goal.

Harry Mckay, Matt Owies and Charlie Curnow put on incredible performances early in the match, with McKay and Curnow scoring a combined 5 goals in the first half. However, this wasn’t enough to win the match for Carlton who were often overwhelmed by the Magpies.

By the final quarter, the Magpies increased their pressure, taking an early nine-point lead. Carlton responded strongly with two goals from Tom De Koning, placing them back in the lead. Just when it looked like Collingwood would have two draws in a row, Daicos kicked a match-winner, sealing a 6-point victory for the Magpies.

Fans lauded the Magpies for their incredible performance and the continuation of their upward trajectory after a slow start to the season.

Collingwood fans were especially pleased with their club’s victory, going online to celebrate the wins and troll Carlton fans and critics of the Pies.

Blues fans on the other hand, were not happy about losing a razor-thin match. A number of them voiced their disappointment at being on the losing end of the rivalry.

One thing is certain, the rivalry between both clubs will continue.

Fans rush to Twitter to praise Nick Daicos’ stunning game-winning goal

Nick Daicos in action for the Magpies against Carlton

Nick Daicos threw Carlton fans into dismay by scoring the winning goal for the Magpies with just a minute left. The entire match was a rollercoaster ride for fans on both sides as the Magpies and the Blues held the lead at various points in the match.

In what has ended up being one of the best games of the season and arguably the best contest between both sides, the Collingwood Magpies were able to secure the victory in the final minute of the game. The lead swayed between both sides in each quarter. The Blues led the first and third quarter while Collingwood had an 11-point lead at halftime.

In the final minutes of the game, both sides were tied on the scoreboard and just as a draw seemed imminent, Nick Daicos snapped a remarkable major, running across the goal to seal the win for the Magpies.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate his performance, showering the Magpies player with praise.

Praise for Daicos’ performance didn’t come from fans alone, he was also awarded best-on-ground honors for his 32 disposals, seven tackles and two goals. It’s safe to say his stock went right up after this game.