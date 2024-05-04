St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

In what's perhaps the least exciting matchup of round 8, the St Kilda Saints face the North Melbourne Kangaroos on Saturday.
Both teams have had a terrible season so far, with the Roos being winless, while the Saints have lost four of their last five games.
As unexciting as this matchup may be, it's also one of the most predictable. Read on for the prediction and best betting tips for the game:
St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Head-to-Head
Saints last 5 matches (LWLLL)
- R3: Essendon 71-67 St Kilda
- R4: Richmond 60-67 St Kilda
- R5: GWS Giants 80-79 St Kilda
- R6: St Kilda 64-124 Western Bulldogs
- R7: Port Adelaide 82-72 St Kilda
Kangaroos last five matches (LLLLL)
- R3: North Melbourne 81-137 Carlton
- R4: Brisbane 112-42 North Melbourne
- R5: Geelong 139-64 North Melbourne
- R6: Hawthorn 113-68 North Melbourne
- R7: Adelaide 138-81 North Melbourne
Saints vs Kangaroos (Head-to-Head last five matches)
- R19 2023: Saints 69-61 Kangaroos
- R8 2023: Kangaroos 34-64 Saints
- R11 2022: Saints 103-50 Kangaroos
- R11 2021: Saints 88-68 Kangaroos
- R1 2020: Kangaroos 56-54 Saints
St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Match Details
Match: St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
Date: Saturday May 4 2024
Start Time: 4:35 pm AEST
Venue: Marvel Stadium
St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Preview
The Saints have had a tough season, with several games producing embarrassing losses.
The Saints are the lowest scoring team in the AFL this season, averaging 68 points per game, scoring between 67 and 79 points. Even when they’re up against teams like the Tigers and the Bulldogs who are notorious for their poor defense, they have still failed to hit their average.
Nevertheless, if there’s any team that can make the Saints look good on paper, it has to be North Melbourne. The Roos are winless this season but have averaged higher than St Kilda in scoring. North Melbourne are averaging 76 points per game, ranking 11th in the league.
However, their poor defense might grant the Saints their first high-scoring game this season. The Roos have conceded 60+ points this year. That's no guarantee for St Kilda, though, as their chances of scoring above 70 points are low, even against North Melbourne’s bottom-tier defense.
If North Melbourne can improve their defense, they should be able to secure the win. St Kilda’s nonexistent offense might be the lucky break the Roos have been looking for all season. However, neither team inspires much confidence.
North Melbourne should win this matchup without much difficulty, though.
St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Odds
St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Prediction
Prediction: North Melbourne by 6 points
St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Betting Tips
Best Bet
- St Kilda H2H $1.13
- St Kilda 25+ (winning margin 1-24) $1.50
- Mitch Owens 2+ goals $1.95
Multi Tips
- Harry Sheezel 30+ disposals
- Marcus Windhager 20+ disposals
- George Wardlaw 15+ disposals
- Tim Membery 2+ goals
- Michito Owens anytime goalscorer
= $4.50