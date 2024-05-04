St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

In what's perhaps the least exciting matchup of round 8, the St Kilda Saints face the North Melbourne Kangaroos on Saturday.

Both teams have had a terrible season so far, with the Roos being winless, while the Saints have lost four of their last five games.

As unexciting as this matchup may be, it's also one of the most predictable. Read on for the prediction and best betting tips for the game:

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Head-to-Head

Saints last 5 matches (LWLLL)

R3: Essendon 71-67 St Kilda

R4: Richmond 60-67 St Kilda

R5: GWS Giants 80-79 St Kilda

R6: St Kilda 64-124 Western Bulldogs

R7: Port Adelaide 82-72 St Kilda

Kangaroos last five matches (LLLLL)

R3: North Melbourne 81-137 Carlton

R4: Brisbane 112-42 North Melbourne

R5: Geelong 139-64 North Melbourne

R6: Hawthorn 113-68 North Melbourne

R7: Adelaide 138-81 North Melbourne

Saints vs Kangaroos (Head-to-Head last five matches)

R19 2023: Saints 69-61 Kangaroos

R8 2023: Kangaroos 34-64 Saints

R11 2022: Saints 103-50 Kangaroos

R11 2021: Saints 88-68 Kangaroos

R1 2020: Kangaroos 56-54 Saints

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Match Details

Match: St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

Date: Saturday May 4 2024

Start Time: 4:35 pm AEST

Venue: Marvel Stadium

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Preview

The Saints have had a tough season, with several games producing embarrassing losses.

The Saints are the lowest scoring team in the AFL this season, averaging 68 points per game, scoring between 67 and 79 points. Even when they’re up against teams like the Tigers and the Bulldogs who are notorious for their poor defense, they have still failed to hit their average.

Nevertheless, if there’s any team that can make the Saints look good on paper, it has to be North Melbourne. The Roos are winless this season but have averaged higher than St Kilda in scoring. North Melbourne are averaging 76 points per game, ranking 11th in the league.

However, their poor defense might grant the Saints their first high-scoring game this season. The Roos have conceded 60+ points this year. That's no guarantee for St Kilda, though, as their chances of scoring above 70 points are low, even against North Melbourne’s bottom-tier defense.

If North Melbourne can improve their defense, they should be able to secure the win. St Kilda’s nonexistent offense might be the lucky break the Roos have been looking for all season. However, neither team inspires much confidence.

North Melbourne should win this matchup without much difficulty, though.

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Odds



St Kilda North Melbourne Sportsbet $1.14 $6.25 BetFair $1.15 $7.20 BetSeeker $1.12 $6.25 Bluebet $1.13 $6

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Prediction

Prediction: North Melbourne by 6 points

St Kilda Saints vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Betting Tips

Best Bet

St Kilda H2H $1.13

St Kilda 25+ (winning margin 1-24) $1.50

Mitch Owens 2+ goals $1.95

Multi Tips

Harry Sheezel 30+ disposals

Marcus Windhager 20+ disposals

George Wardlaw 15+ disposals

Tim Membery 2+ goals

Michito Owens anytime goalscorer

= $4.50