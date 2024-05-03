Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8, 2024

The Sydney Swans go up against the GWS Giants to open Saturday’s round 8 AFL games. This is an exciting matchup between two formidable teams with strong and identical 6-1 records.

The two sides will meet at the SCG as they look to continue their winning streak. Who will walk away with the win on Saturday? Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants Head-to-Head Record

Sydney Form

WLWWW

R7: Hawks 42-118 Swans

R6: Swans 110-57 Suns

R4: Eagles 78-104 Swans

R3: Tigers 82-77 Swans

R2: Swans 131-101 Bombers

GWS Giants Form

WWWLW

R7: Giants 113-59 Lions

R6: Blues 117-98 Giants

R5: Giants 80-79 St Kilda

R4: Suns 89-117 Giants

R2: Eagles 43-108 Giants

Sydney have won three of the last five games between the two sides:

2023: GWS 85-96 Sydney

2023: Sydney 106-107 GWS

2022: Sydney 112-39 GWS

2022: GWS 92-112 Sydney

2021: Sydney 73-74 GWS

Stats

Six of the Giants games this season have gone over the total match points line.

GWS have won four of their last five meetings with the Swans at the SCG.

The Giants have covered the line in nine of their last 12 games.

The Giants have won the first half in all their games this season.

The Swans have had the sixth-most turnovers in the league this season.

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants Match Details

Match: Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Start Time: 1:45 pm AEST

Venue: SCG

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants Preview

The Swans enter this matchup with a slightly better form than the Giants. They’ve won their last three matches, with their last game against Hawthorn ending in a 76-point victory.

Key players like Isaac Heeney, Nick Blakey and Oliver Florent delivered incredible performances. But this matchup against the Giants will be a difficult test for the Swans.

The Giants have been in remarkable form this season, winning six games, the last of which was against the Lions, who they beat convincingly.

Both teams have had high-scoring seasons, taking up the top two spots for points scored, and second and fourth ranks respectively for shots on goal, with the Giants leading both stats.

This will be a fast-paced game between two high-scoring teams with strong defensive capabilities. Most of their matchups in recent years have been close ones, and Saturday’s game will likely follow the trend.

The Swans' lineup includes former captain Luke Parker, who will play for the first time this season. Parker will be a morale boosting addition for Sydney, considering his brilliant form in his last appearance, collecting 34 disposals.

The Giants, meanwhile, will welcome back key players, most notably their captain, Toby Greene, who will return from a suspension. Sam Taylor and Stephen Coniglio will also be making comebacks after recovering from injuries.

With both sides in top form, this will likely be the most exciting match of this round. But expect Sydney to beat the Giants this weekend.

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants Odds



Swans Giants Sportsbet $1.77 $2.05 Ladbrokes $1.85 $1.98 Bet365 $1.82 $2 Betr $1.85 $1.95 TAB $1.80 $2

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants Prediction

Prediction: Sydney Swans by 21 points

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants Betting Tips

Best Bet

Either Team Under 24.5 points $1.70

Tom Green 35+ Disposals $3

Multi Tips

Tom Green 25+ disposals

Toby Greene 15+ disposals

Jake Riccardi anytime goalkicker

Joel Amarty anytime goalkicker

Giants +0.5 half time line

= $6.29