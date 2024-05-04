Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL Round 8 matchup on Sunday might not immediately strike fans as interesting but has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of the season.
The Bulldogs will attempt to make a comeback after their round 7 loss to the Fremantle Dockers. While Hawthorn, meanwhile, will look to earn their second win of the season and return to the winning circle.
The outcome of this game will depend on factors like the Western Bulldogs’ ability to make up for the injured players in their forward line and Hawthorn’s ability to sustain their enthusiasm over the four quarters of the game.
Who will walk away with the win on Sunday? Read on for our prediction and betting tips.
Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Head-to-Head Records
Form (last five matches)
Bulldogs (WLLWL)
- Round 7: Fremantle 95-71 Bulldogs
- Round 6: Bulldogs 124-64 Saints
- Round 5: Essendon 96-67 Bulldogs
- Round 4: Cats 95-91 Bulldogs
- Round 3: Bulldogs 106-30 Eagles
Hawks (LLLWL)
- Round 7: Swans 118-42 Hawks
- Round 6: Hawks 113-68 Kangaroos
- Round 5: Suns 109-56 Hawks
- Round 4: Collingwood 77-72 Hawks
- Round 3: Cats 106-70 Hawks
Bulldogs vs Hawks (last five matches)
- Round 1 2024: Bulldogs 119-62 Hawks
- Round 7 2023: Bulldogs 94-65 Hawks
- Round 23 2022: Bulldogs 87-64 Hawks
- Round 15 2022: Bulldogs 125-83 Hawks
- Round 22 2021: Hawks 64-37 Bulldogs
Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Match Details
Match: Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks
Date: Sunday, May 5, 2025
Start Time: 4 pm AEST
Venue: Marvel Stadium
Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Preview
Hawthorn face the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon. The two teams are eight places apart on the AFL ladder, with the Bulldogs occupying the 11th place and the Hawks sitting comfortably in 17th.
The Bulldogs have had a rocky season, winning two of their last five matches. Their last game against Fremantle in round 7 was a chance for the Bulldogs to make a solid comeback after beating St Kilda in round 6. However it ended with a convincing 95-71 win for the Dockers.
The Bulldogs will enter this game knowing that a loss could be costly. Expect them to bring their best against Hawthorn and put on a performance that will make fans forget the Fremantle loss.
Meanwhile, Hawthorn have managed just one win this season, against the Kangaroos, who are winless. The Hawks have shown glimpses of their potential but seem unable to maintain that momentum. Although their opponents have had to work to beat the Hawks, Hawthorn still have a lot to prove.
The Bulldogs have won most of the recent exchanges between the two sides, but something about this matchup suggests that the Hawks might get their second win of the season.
If they bring the energy and enthusiasm they showed against Geelong and the Magpies, the Hawks could beat the Bulldogs convincingly.
Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Odds
Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Prediction
Prediction: Hawthorn Hawks by nine points
Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Betting Tips
H2H
- Hawthorn $4
Best Bet
- Hawthorn (handicap) +22.5 $2.10
- Sam Darcy 2+ goals $2.02
Multi Games
- Sam Darcy 2+ goals
- Marcus Bontempelli 25+ disposals
- Marcus Bontempelli anytime goalscorer
- Jack Ginnivan anytime goalscorer
- Tim English 15+ disposals
= $5.91