Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL Round 8 matchup on Sunday might not immediately strike fans as interesting but has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of the season.

The Bulldogs will attempt to make a comeback after their round 7 loss to the Fremantle Dockers. While Hawthorn, meanwhile, will look to earn their second win of the season and return to the winning circle.

The outcome of this game will depend on factors like the Western Bulldogs’ ability to make up for the injured players in their forward line and Hawthorn’s ability to sustain their enthusiasm over the four quarters of the game.

Who will walk away with the win on Sunday? Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Head-to-Head Records

Form (last five matches)

Bulldogs (WLLWL)

Round 7: Fremantle 95-71 Bulldogs

Round 6: Bulldogs 124-64 Saints

Round 5: Essendon 96-67 Bulldogs

Round 4: Cats 95-91 Bulldogs

Round 3: Bulldogs 106-30 Eagles

Hawks (LLLWL)

Round 7: Swans 118-42 Hawks

Round 6: Hawks 113-68 Kangaroos

Round 5: Suns 109-56 Hawks

Round 4: Collingwood 77-72 Hawks

Round 3: Cats 106-70 Hawks

Bulldogs vs Hawks (last five matches)

Round 1 2024: Bulldogs 119-62 Hawks

Round 7 2023: Bulldogs 94-65 Hawks

Round 23 2022: Bulldogs 87-64 Hawks

Round 15 2022: Bulldogs 125-83 Hawks

Round 22 2021: Hawks 64-37 Bulldogs

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Match Details

Match: Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2025

Start Time: 4 pm AEST

Venue: Marvel Stadium

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Preview

Hawthorn face the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon. The two teams are eight places apart on the AFL ladder, with the Bulldogs occupying the 11th place and the Hawks sitting comfortably in 17th.

The Bulldogs have had a rocky season, winning two of their last five matches. Their last game against Fremantle in round 7 was a chance for the Bulldogs to make a solid comeback after beating St Kilda in round 6. However it ended with a convincing 95-71 win for the Dockers.

The Bulldogs will enter this game knowing that a loss could be costly. Expect them to bring their best against Hawthorn and put on a performance that will make fans forget the Fremantle loss.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn have managed just one win this season, against the Kangaroos, who are winless. The Hawks have shown glimpses of their potential but seem unable to maintain that momentum. Although their opponents have had to work to beat the Hawks, Hawthorn still have a lot to prove.

The Bulldogs have won most of the recent exchanges between the two sides, but something about this matchup suggests that the Hawks might get their second win of the season.

If they bring the energy and enthusiasm they showed against Geelong and the Magpies, the Hawks could beat the Bulldogs convincingly.

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Odds



Western Bulldogs Hawthorn Bet365 1.27 3.85 Sportsbet 1.22 4.15 TopSport 1.25 4

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Prediction

Prediction: Hawthorn Hawks by nine points

Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks Betting Tips

H2H

Hawthorn $4

Best Bet

Hawthorn (handicap) +22.5 $2.10

Sam Darcy 2+ goals $2.02

Multi Games

Sam Darcy 2+ goals

Marcus Bontempelli 25+ disposals

Marcus Bontempelli anytime goalscorer

Jack Ginnivan anytime goalscorer

Tim English 15+ disposals

= $5.91