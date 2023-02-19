Battlehawks vs Brahmas: Kickoff time, TV channel, streaming guide for XFL 2023

With the conclusion of the NFL season, football fans now have a new league to follow thanks to the resurgence of the Xtreme Football League (XFL). The season, which started on Feb. 18, will continue until May 13 and conclude with a championship game.

Week 1 of the season has seen two games thus far. In the inaugural game of the league, the Arlington Renegades defeated the Vegas Vipers 22–20. The Orlando Guardians lost 33-12 to the Houston Roughnecks in the second game.

On Feb. 19, the San Antonio Brahmas will play their debut XFL game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Alamodome Stadium in the third game of Week 1. The kickoff will take place at 3 pm ET.

National cable broadcasts of St. Louis and San Antonio will be made available on ABC. The game will also be live broadcast on ESPN+ and fuboTV, which grants new users a free trial.

San Antonio is one of three new cities that finally replaced the LA Wildcats in the 2023 season. The Alamodome is San Antonio's home stadium and Hines Ward has been introduced as the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas.

The St. Louis Battlehawks, on the other hand, were founded by former owner Vince McMahon. The Battlehawks were one of the eight teams in the 2020 season, which was canceled mid-way because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The BattleHawks won their first game in team history on Feb. 8, 2020, defeating the Dallas Renegades 15-9. The Battlehawks will return this season under the leadership of head coach Anthony Becht.

Who was the former owner of the XFL?

Former XFL owner Vince McMahon

Former WWE president Vince McMahon founded the league, which began in 2001. The league was quick and boisterous, providing an alternative to the NFL in the spring. However, it was canceled after only one season.

The league returned for its second season in 2020, however the COVID-19 outbreak hit in the middle of the first season. Due to the difficulty of returning to play following the suspension, the league was dissolved once more in the middle of the season.

After the the league was declared bankrupt, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrived as a savior and bought its rights. In 2023, the league is making another comeback.

